Can’t hear the loudspeaker of your mobile? try to clean it

- Advertisement -

If your phone’s speaker doesn’t sound like it used to, you probably need to spend some time ing it.

With regular use, the surface of the speaker attracts dirt and dust. And if you don’t clean it for a long time, dust layers can cake and penetrate the surface. This prevents the speakers from working to their full potential.

Cleaning the speaker area of ​​the phone needs more attention and care as it is a delicate component. If you clean it in time, you can prevent dirt from entering the speaker.

Method 1: Use a toothbrush

- Advertisement -

Step 1: Wash your hands

Before cleaning the phone speaker is to wash your hands. Yes, you read it right. This will prevent dirt particles from your hands from transferring to the phone. Once you’ve washed your hands, dry them with a clean towel.

Step 2: Power off the phone

- Advertisement -

Before you start cleaning, turn off the phone. Avoid cleaning the phone when it is on

Step 3: Get a toothbrush

- Advertisement -

You will need a toothbrush that has soft bristles. It can be an old toothbrush that has already been used, but make sure it is clean.

If you have a children’s toothbrush, you can use that too, as children’s toothbrushes are softer. It’s even better if you have a interdental brush by hand, as their small size makes them very suitable.

Step 4: Brush the speaker port

Using the toothbrush, gently scrub the speaker port. Keep in mind that some phones have “sticker” holes that do not hide the speaker, but only serve an aesthetic function.

When you clean the phone’s speakers, remember not to rub hard because if the bristles get inside, they can damage the phone. Simply brush lightly to remove any dirt particles.

Step 5: Gently shake

Once you’ve cleaned off the dirt particles, gently shake the phone to loosen any remaining dirt.

Step 6: Clean the phone

Lastly, clean the phone to make sure there is no loose dust left on the surface. To do this, use a damp cloth. You can also add a drop of dishwashing liquid to some water, moisten the cloth in this mixture, and then clean your phone. Do not clean the phone with a wet cloth; make sure you wring out the cloth well before touching the surface of the phone.

Step 7: Clean with a dry cloth

Once the cleaning is done, let the surface dry. Then wipe it with a dry cloth to remove all moisture.

Step 8: Clean the headphone jack

If you find dirt in the headphone jack and want to clean it, we’re going to give you an easy tip. Simply take a thin cotton swab and gently push it into the hole. Now, rotate it to remove the dirt from all sides of the hole. Take out the swab. This will remove most of the dirt.

If any dirt remains, repeat the step one more time. Remember not to squeeze the cotton swab into the hole.

Method 2: Use duct tape

Step 1: Cut some duct tape

Take a small piece of duct tape and roll it up into a cylinder shape. Make sure the sticky side is facing out.

Step 2: Put the tape on the speaker of your phone

Insert the rolled tape inside the speaker of your phone. The sticky side of the tape will attract most of the dirt that has built up in and around the speakers.

Step 3: Repeat the operation

Remember to change the piece of tape as it gets dirty. Repeat the previous step until you see no dirt on the tape. This indicates that most of the dirt has been removed.

Alternative: If you find it difficult to wrap duct tape into the shape needed to fit through the speaker holes, try adhesive paste, which is easier to mold. You must be careful that it does not break while inside, because, as they say, the remedy can be worse than the disease.

Keep your phone safe from moisture

Remember that you should avoid keeping your phone in humid temperatures, such as in a bathroom. When moisture accumulates around the phone’s speakers, its sound quality eventually degrades.

Try to clean the area around the phone’s speaker with a lint-free cloth regularly to keep out dust particles or moisture. Also, use a good quality case to protect the phone from dirt and dust.



