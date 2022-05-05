Can’t find your phone? Solve it thanks to your Amazfit watch or bracelet

amazon It has become one of the main references when buying a wearable. To do this, it boasts a catalog of smart watches and activity bracelets to meet the needs of the most demanding users.

Many think that Amazfit belongs to Xiaomi. Nothing is further from reality. It’s a completely different company. although it has different agreements with the Asian firm to manufacture some of its star products.

Huami, which is the parent company of Amazfit, is in charge of manufacturing the different versions of the Xiaomi Mi Band, making it clear that the quality of its products is beyond any doubt. Partly thanks to the excellent value for money, in addition to boasting some very interesting functions, such as the possibility of find your phone if you have lost it at home.

There is nothing more exasperating than that moment when you have to leave the house in a hurry and you realize that you can’t find your mobile, a vital element today either to communicate with others or to work. Luckily, if you have an Amazfit smartwatch, the solution is very simple.

Your Amazfit smartwatch will be the best hound to find your smartphone

amazfit smartwatch amazon

All thanks to a function that includes all the brand’s devices and that will allow you to find your phone using an Amazfit smartwatch or fitness tracker on few seconds. the only requirement is that the mobile you have lost is linked to the wearable. Although if you are looking for it at home, the most normal thing is that it is so.

To do this, all you have to do is access the clock menu by sliding your finger up and click on the More option. When you enter this menu, you will see a range of options, among which Find phone stands out.

The moment you press this button, your mobile phone will start to sound as if you have an activated alarm. If you don’t find it at first, you can press the button from time to time to locate it. Once you have found it, click on the bell icon on your smartwatch so that the smartphone stops ringing.

Without a doubt, an essential Amazfit trick if you have any of the smartwatches or smartbands from this Asian manufacturer. Best of all, even if you have the phone completely silent, it will still ring at full capacity until you locate it, so don’t worry if you had your phone without notifications. As long as Bluetooth is active and the smartphone is linked to your wearable, you can use this trick without any problem.

