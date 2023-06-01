Canon would enter the segment of QD-OLED panels with its own technology, according to a report

- Advertisement -

QD-OLED (Quantum Dot-Organic Light Emitting Diode) is the new technology for smart TV panels, promoted by Samsung, which greatly improves the level of image quality compared to that offered by OLED panels without losing any of its advantages .

In fact, the South Korean company already has some smart TV models on the market with this technology, although Sony is also using it in one of its models, and other manufacturers may join in by launching their own SmartTV models with QD technology. -OLED from Samsung.



QD-OLED is, to see it in one way, Samsung’s commercial response to compete with the OLED panels manufactured by LG, which is having such a good acceptance in the market.

The threat to Samsung in the QD-OLED segment

But the surprise came with the publication of Nikkei Asia, which points out that Canon, a well-known manufacturer of cameras and photo and video accessories, already has its own QD-OLED technology and that it is also cheaper to produce, which could help spread the technology to a larger number of users.

In this way, Samsung Display would no longer be the only company in the market to produce QD-OLED panels for smart TVs and other devices.

Canon’s QD-OLED technology basically differs in that instead of requiring indium, a hard-to-find material since it’s only available in China, it instead requires easier-to-find lead.

As a result, according to the aforementioned publication, the amount of lead needed to manufacture Canon’s QD-OLED panels would be a hundred times better than the amount of indium needed to manufacture Samsung’s QD-OLED panels.

Canon would get lower prices and not rely on rare materials

Canon’s technology could significantly lower the cost of manufacturing QD-OLED panels while also avoiding dependence on indium mined from China, which would be a very important advance for this technology.

At the moment, Canon’s intentions regarding its new technology are unknown, which could limit it for use in its own devices, or could allow other device manufacturers to use it, which would be detrimental to Samsung itself.

For now, we will have to wait and see which path Canon decides on, as long as the news is completely true, so we could be at the gates of a new trade war for being the first to manufacture panels with the best image quality at a much lower price.

Via: Nikkei Asia