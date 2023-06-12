HomeTech NewsCanon made a prototype 180- and 360-degree VR camera

Canon made a prototype 180- and 360-degree VR camera

Tech News
003a9440 07b8 11ee bafb 98d555d307f1.cf .jpg
003a9440 07b8 11ee bafb 98d555d307f1.cf .jpg
- Advertisement -

Canon has long been synonymous with traditional photography, but the company could be preparing to take a more definitive step into the world of virtual reality. At the Photo Next 2023 show in Japan, the company showed off a prototype convertible camera. The unnamed device features a nifty folding mechanism that allows it to capture both 360-degree video and 180-degree 3D content. As a handful of websites, including and , have noted, the prototype bears more than a passing resemblance to the , which also makes use of a folding mechanism to offer 180-degree 3D capture. According to , Canon did not share any details on specs, pricing or availability.

Canon has previously only dabbled with virtual reality. In 2021, for instance, the company released a for its RF mirrorless camera system. The camera Canon teased at Photo Next features the company’s V branding, which it typically reserves for consumer-facing products. That would suggest Canon could be ready to take VR more seriously. While the company has sometimes been , Canon’s usual slow pace could work in its favor this time around. Consumer VR has been slow to take off, but with Apple’s into the space, the camera manufacturer could be ideally positioned to take advantage of growing interest in the format once the market is more mature.

Google confirms improvements to the Google TV system with new functions and general optimizations

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X