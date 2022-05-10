Cannabis, cocaine and crack cocaine worth €44k nabbed from north Dublin houses

Officers in north Dublin nabbed €44,090 worth of drugs after raiding two houses today.

The searches happened in the Darndale area and were part of the ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the R District.

Officers from the Divisional Drugs Units in Coolock and Ballymun conducted the raids and seized cannabis, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Gardai said that the drugs will now been sent for analysis.

A garda spokesperson said on social media: “No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

