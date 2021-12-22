Cannabis and MDMA worth €200k seized in Dublin while ketamine headed for capital nabbed in Athlone in major double sting

Cannabis and MDMA worth €200,000 was seized in Dublin while ketamine headed for capital was nabbed in Athlone in a major double sting.

Revenue officers confiscated the parcels yesterday with a combined street value of €480,000.

Officials examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized illegal drugs worth over €300,000, including almost 5kgs of ketamine, 3.4kgs of CMC crystals and 1.25 litres of GHB.

The illegal drugs originated in the Netherlands and were destined for addresses in Northern Ireland, Meath, and Dublin.

During another incident yesterday, Revenue officers examining parcels at premises in Dublin seized 8.9kgs of herbal cannabis and 17 grams of MDMA, with an estimated value of almost €180,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, concealed in parcels that originated in the US, Canada, Spain and the Netherlands and were labelled as ‘tea’, ‘books’, ‘bedding’, ‘textiles’ and ‘wigs’.







The parcels were destined for addresses in Counties Dublin, Louth, Laois, Offaly, Waterford, and Cork.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

A garda spokesperson said: “These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”

