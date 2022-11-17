Candy Crush Saga turns 10

Candy Crush Saga, the popular mobile and social media game released by King on November 14, 2012, celebrates its 10th anniversary today.

More than 200 million people still play Candy Crush on their mobile every month

The game has been downloaded more than 3 billion times around the world, both on Android phones and iOS devices (iPhone) and, throughout its history, also on other now obsolete mobile operating systems such as Windows Phone. That figure makes it the most downloaded casual game in history and a title that changed the way users began to play regularly on mobile phones.

Although today it is no longer so popular -even so, it continues to have more than 200 million monthly active users- as hundreds of mobile games with similar characteristics have appeared and thousands of platform games, sports games and many other games have been launched on the market. other genres, Candy Crush Saga is still an active title and is free to download and play on iOS and Android.

In fact, on the occasion of his birthday, the company has launched a series of novelties that Candy Crush Saga players can enjoy. Among other novelties, 12 new audio tracks will be made available to you, which will be available from today and have been recorded with a live orchestra at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The new music evokes a unique atmosphere that immerses players in the world of Candy Crush, allowing them to continue to unleash their passion for the title. In fact, in its 10-year history the game has become a global phenomenon, attracting hundreds of millions of players from all over the world: with more than five billion levels completed since its release, it has been played on all seven continents. , including Antarctica.

The Candy Crush franchise has more than 200 million monthly active users, being the top grosser in US app stores in the third quarter of 2022, a position it has held for 21 consecutive quarters.