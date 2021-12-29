Canada’s cannabis leadership is wearing thin

Canada often has no choice but to bow to the market forces of its neighbor. The cannabis business was an exception after Ottawa legalized it in 2018 and gave Canadian firms an advantage. Companies in the country that want to buy rivals must act soon to take advantage of the momentum. According to Bernstein, cannabis sales in Canada were about $ 2 billion in 2020, paling against the $ 17.5 billion in legal sales in the US, where it remains illegal at the federal level. Even without that changing, Bernstein predicts the US market will be worth $ 40 billion in 2026.

The presentation in November by Republican congressmen of a law to decriminalize marijuana has raised hopes even more. But enough is at stake already to encourage multi-state operators like Green Thumb Industries and Cresco Labs to raise production capacity and bolster their balance sheets. Meanwhile, Canada’s high is wearing off. Exaggerated and unrealistic valuations are down; Canopy Growth just lowered its profitability expectations; Hexo and others have cut their templates.

And time is running out. Its multiples remain higher for Canadian operators – more or less in line with technology companies such as Meta or Netflix – despite the potential for legalization in the south and what the Bank of Montreal considers to be a more profitable operating model, that of the United States, given the vertical integration capacity of multistates, among other things. That suggests that even if it is not legalized at the federal level, the spread may not last.

Canadian providers wanting to merge have to find targets in time. Canopy Growth paid nearly $ 300 million in October for the right to acquire Colorado-based grocery maker Wana if the U.S. legalizes marijuana, after closing a similar deal with Acreage. Committing capital up front is risky, but the moment may pass if Canadian companies don’t take advantage of it.