Canada-bound plane forced to divert to Dublin Airport after medical emergency

A Canada-bound plane was forced to divert to Ireland following an in-flight medical emergency.
Air Canada Flight AC873 had taken off from Paris, France when a passenger fell ill mid-flight on Sunday afternoon.
The flight to Toronto had to make an emergency stop at Dublin Airport at 2.21pm.
Read more:List of everyday items that could get you kicked off a flight
The plane subsequently departed for its original destination at 4.22pm.
A daa spokesman said: “daa can confirm that an Air Canada flight between Paris and Toronto was diverted to Dublin Airport on Sunday afternoon due to a medical emergency.
“The aircraft landed at Dublin Airport at 14.21 and departed at 16.22.”
Dublin Live has contacted Air Canada for a comment.
Read more: Dublin Airport passenger assault sparks garda investigation
Read more:Top tips on flying with a baby this summer
Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.