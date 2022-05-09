Canada-bound plane forced to divert to Dublin Airport after medical emergency

A Canada-bound plane was forced to divert to Ireland following an in-flight medical emergency.

Air Canada Flight AC873 had taken off from Paris, France when a passenger fell ill mid-flight on Sunday afternoon.

The flight to Toronto had to make an emergency stop at Dublin Airport at 2.21pm.

The plane subsequently departed for its original destination at 4.22pm.

A daa spokesman said: “daa can confirm that an Air Canada flight between Paris and Toronto was diverted to Dublin Airport on Sunday afternoon due to a medical emergency.

“The aircraft landed at Dublin Airport at 14.21 and departed at 16.22.”

Dublin Live has contacted Air Canada for a comment.

