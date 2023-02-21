Can you put two-factor authentication on Twitter without paying? Yes, and this is the way

One of the best options that exist to protect access to the account you have on Twitter is to establish two-factor authentication. This is an option offered by many companies, such as Google or the one run by Elon Musk, so that you can rest assured that no one is accessing your profile without consent. We tell you how to activate this function without having to pay anything for it. We commented on the detail of carrying out the process for free because, with the aim of making Twitter Blue more attractive, users who pay religiously are offered the possibility of activating the function we are talking about exclusively by SMS. The truth is that Musk can make the modifications he wants to the service he now has, but it is no less true that there are some details that must be treated with much more care, especially everything that has to do with security and privacy (such as exactly the case). The fact is that for the moment the aforementioned does not imply that it is not possible to establish the access control system offered by one of the best security solutions among all those offered by Twitter (since a code is needed that receives the user that if it is not entered, the profile of the social network cannot be opened). And, this, is to be happy… although we will have to see how long what we are going to comment lasts. Establish two-step authentication on Twitter Obviously, the possibility that we are going to indicate is something that is not communicated in the warnings that the social network makes regarding the new option in Twitter Blue, something that obviously aims to achieve the greatest number of subscribers (in this case, those who are afraid of losing their account). These are the steps you have to take to activate the function in question: Access your Twitter profile using the iOS or Android application and then open the side space where you will find different options where you will find Settings and support . Click on it. The next thing you should do is use the Settings and privacy section that has been displayed and, among what you will see below on the screen, select Security and account access. There’s no way to get lost. The step that you have to do now in Twitter is to choose Security and at this moment among the available options you will see the so-called Two-step authentication. To establish how it works, click here. You will see that there are three options, but you will only be able to use two -since SMS is now reserved for Twitter Blue users-. Select the possibilities that suit you by activating the sliders on the right. Once this is done, you have finished and the security of your account will have increased considerably. As you can see, what you have to do is not something very complicated to be able to use an option that is very positive and we will have to see how long Elon Musk decides that it can be used by all Twitter users. >