Can you improve your connection if you change the Ethernet network cable?

Network cables, also known as RJ45 cables or simply Ethernet cable They are not all the same. Although we have become accustomed to the comfort of the WiFi connection, we still have to use cable to take full advantage of the contracted fiber optic speed.

The type of cable is decisive in the speed of the Internet. Making use of an inappropriate cable will limit the speed of the Internet and will be a problem. Therefore, we are going to give you some recommendations on how to improve the wiring of your home network. Fast Ethernet vs. Gigabit Ethernet Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES The type of cable we use is going to matter a lot. If we use an old cable we could have only Fast Ethernet. This means that the synchronization with the router will be limited to 100 Mbps. If, for example, we have a 500 Mbps fiber optic contract, we would be wasting much of the bandwidth that we could achieve. That is why it is essential today to have a cable that supports Gigabit Ethernet. Ethernet cables Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Network cables are divided into categories. Typically, if a cable has a higher frequency of MHz, the transmission speed is more efficient. The baud rate changes depending on the category, which determines the cable effectiveness.

There are different types of cable organized by categories and, depending on which one you choose, the connection speed they are capable of transmitting will be different:

Category Maximum transmission speed (at 100 meters) maximum bandwidth Cat 5 10/100Mbps 100MHz Cat 5e 1000Mbps / 1Gbps 100MHz Cat 6 1000Mbps / 1Gbps 250MHz Category 6a 10000Mbps / 10Gbps 500MHz Cat 7 10000Mbps / 10Gbps 600MHz Cat 8 25Gbps or 40Gbps 2,000MHz

Cables prior to CAT 5 (CAT-3) are obsolete cables and totally inadvisable. If you find any at home, it is better that you take them to a recycling point before using them.

Check the status of your network cable

If we have a new cable, with the standards to obtain the maximum speed, but it is damaged, in that case the speed would also be limited and we would not be able to enjoy the maximum that fiber optics offers. It is something that at a given moment can happen to users and not allow them to have the best possible speed.

For its installation, a maximum cable length of 100 meters of point-to-point connection is recommended, although it is recommended that it stay a little less. To avoid interference, it should not be placed across the same conduits as electrical cables.

broken network cable

Sometimes we may do an Internet speed test from a computer connected by cable and see that for some reason the speed does not exceed 100 Mbps. This may be due to a bad cable (or worse, a card of faulty network). If the cable connector is damaged, the speed is limited to 100 Mbps, which would be Fast Ethernet. This is so because the network card will not recognize all the pinsso you can’t manage all the cable information as if it were Gigabit Ethernet and it will lead to that limitation we mentioned.

As we can see, either because we have a cable outdated or in poor condition, its replacement is key if we want to ensure a higher network quality and amortization of the speed that we have contracted to enjoy it in its entirety.