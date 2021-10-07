Can you imagine speaking to the assistant in short sentences without saying ‘Ok Google’? You will see it soon

Every time we use the Google assistant in its mobile version, or in a smart speaker, we start the instruction we want to give with the well-known “Ok Google”. It is, so to speak, the starting gun for the system to know that from that moment on, what we tell it has to do with an order to request something. That’s how it has always been and that’s how it is in all virtual assistants out there, including Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri. Well, the Mountain Viewers seem to be going a step further and, on certain occasions, we will be able to communicate without having to pronounce the magic words through a technology that they have come to call as Quick Phrases. Speak clearly and with short sentences This new Google assistant tool has been seen by XDA colleagues, who have had access to this Quick Phrases inside a Pixel 3 XL with a beta of Android 12 installed, specifically build 12.39.17.29 . At the moment, it has not been possible to confirm if this function will be available in a general way or is it a test with a view to implementing it within a few months. When Quick Phrases is available we can activate it within the assistant’s settings, as a way to save ourselves that “Ok Google” in situations where with just one or two words it is possible to communicate with the phone or the smart speaker. That is the condition behind these short sentences, that when asked if we want to “Stop” or “Postpone”, it will only be necessary to say one of the two words for what we want to be executed. As you can see in the screens that you have above, the assistant can offer us a couple of alternatives to indicate what we want it to do, for example when “Answering” a call or “Stop” an alarm that is sounding. It is a fairly limited application but very agile, because it avoids us having to touch the screen and it is enough to use the voice in a much more comfortable way. In addition to those duties, the Mountain Viewers are also thinking of other instructions such as “cancel the alarm,” “send a broadcast,” “what’s the weather?”, “Turn up the volume,” or “pause the music.” We will see, anyway, what it looks like and if it will really be a fully functional option that we will have when our smartphones are updated to Android 12. And the smart speakers and screens? Will they also receive it? >