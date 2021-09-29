Can you get COVID-19 through the vaccine?

One of the others most discussed during 2021 has been the safety of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. As many know, the injection can generate mild symptoms similar to those of the beginning of an infection, but this is part of the immune response of our body; it is part of the expected reaction. Still, many people wonder if it is possible to get COVID-19 through a vaccine and today we offer them answers.

This is how vaccines work

Certainly, some people have reported severe discomfort after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, leading them to believe that the disease can be contracted this way. We anticipate that the answer is no, but to understand why it is first necessary to review the functioning of the immune system and vaccines in general.

When a virus enters the human body, its natural defenses work to prevent it from taking over more cells. Immune cells detect and attack the pathogen, while the system generates antibodies, proteins that will provide us with specific memory to avoid a new infection with the pathogen in the future.

Vaccines do something similar, but much safer (and more effectively, it should be noted). In general, they develop with parts of the virus or with inactive forms of the virus in question to warn our immune system of its existence. By introducing the vaccine in a scientifically proven dose, we train our body so that, in the event of an exposure, it knows what to do. In this way, serious and fatal disease or symptoms are avoided.

Why do people experience symptoms after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

Now, the response to vaccines varies from person to person; some people simply feel the pain at the time of the injection; others feel pain for days where the needle touched; others experience symptoms such as a headache, fever, or body aches. However, most are resolved in a short time.

“The symptoms that people experience after the vaccine are due to the antibody response, and that’s a good thing,” explains Martin Herrmann, medical director of the Mayo Clinic Health System at Waseca and New Prague. “That means the vaccine is working and it is developing immune protection against the virus.”

Statistics show that about 15% of people develop symptoms of short duration at the injection site. Also that about 50% experience symptoms such as headache, chills, fatigue, muscle pain, or a fever that lasts for a day or two.

It is true that more serious cases such as myocarditis have been reported in men and blood clotting conditions, mainly in women. However, these are still considered very rare.

It is impossible to get COVID-19 through vaccines

Because the immune response varies so much, some people might believe that the vaccine caused them to become infected with the coronavirus, but this is not the case. Herrmann states that this is “impossible” just as it is “impossible to get the flu from the influenza vaccine.”

Credit: Andriy Onufriyenko / Moment. Via Getty Images.

Another reality is that vaccines are not 100% effective and that the death rate of COVID-19 circulating through the networks is between 1% and 2%. This percentage seems very low, but it is 10 times higher than that of seasonal flu, which before the pandemic already claimed many lives annually. Furthermore, the mortality rate varies significantly between populations and the health status of individuals.

So the answer is pretty clear: you can’t get COVID-19 from the vaccine. Instead, not getting vaccinated does leave people at the mercy of the coronavirus and can have serious consequences. By this, we are not referring only to death, but also to long-term sequelae, such as reduced lung capacity.

Reference:

Can I develop a COVID infection from the vaccine? https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-09-covid-infection-vaccine.html