Can Update: ASUS AM5 Motherboards Will Not Void Warranty for Using Beta Version BIOS

Updating your computer’s BIOS is a risky process that can permanently damage your motherboard. With that in mind, ASUS announced today that owners of new AM5 platform boards compatible with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors will be able to upgrade them without risk of losing their factory warranty.

The brand assures customers that beta BIOS updates are validated for ASUS motherboards and are covered by the original manufacturer’s warranty, even with AMD EXPO, Intel XMP and DCP memory configurations.

According to ASUS, this will be possible because the BIOS for these motherboards have been validated in tests that ensure that even beta versions of the BIOS will not cause damage to them.

ASUS also points out that all updates have also been certified by AMD to ensure that these motherboards are safe for their new processors.

Additionally, all updates follow AMD’s latest voltage guidelines for Ryzen™ 7000 Series processors, making them safe to use.

Finally, ASUS also opened a support channel to guide users and remove doubts about the AM5 platform in its products. You can access it through the official website of the manufacturer in the Support menu.