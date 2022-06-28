HomeTech GiantsAppleCan the MacBook Pro M1 work with an M2 chip? A...

Can the MacBook Pro M1 work with an M2 chip? A Youtuber tried the experiment

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
can the macbook pro m1 work with an m2 chip.jpg
can the macbook pro m1 work with an m2 chip.jpg
- Advertisement -

Apple recently unveiled the MacBook Pro M2 to replace the MacBook Pro M1. The more powerful M2 chip is almost the same size as the M1. A youtuber tried on video to exchange the two components, filmed experience of course. Unsurprisingly, the MacBook Pro does not accept to boot with this new processor. And there is no explanation for this blockage.

macbook pro m2
This is the Apple MacBook Pro M2…but it might as well have been the M1!

At WWDC 2022, Apple introduced two new computers: the MacBook Air M2 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2. In addition to a slight price inflation, the great novelty of these two products is the integration of a new SoC called M2. The latter simply succeeds the M1. Engraved in 5 nm, it integrates no less than 20 billion transistors.

Read also – Mac Studio: Apple does everything to prevent you from changing the SSD

[mb_related_posts1]

The M2 chip offers many improvements over M1. Its CPU is 18% more efficient and its GPU is 25 % more powerful. Its unified memory benefits from bandwidth 50% larger. And the RAM changes from LPDDR4 to LPDDR5. In addition, its consumption is down, for an equivalent workload. Which means increased autonomy, even if the battery is not more important.

Can the motherboard of the MacBook Pro M1 be exchanged for that of the MacBook Pro M2?

Obviously, such performance with improved autonomy are two important arguments for users. Especially those who bought the MacBook Pro M1. The latter then ask themselves a question: would it be possible to exchange the motherboard of their laptop for another equipped with M2, in order to improve their platform at a lower cost?

Apple, 15 years alongside (RED): initiatives on the occasion of World AIDS Day

The Youtuber Luke Miani wanted to answer this question in a video that you can find at the end of this article. Unsurprisingly, the answer is obviously no. It is not possible to exchange the motherboards of a MacBook Pro M1 with that of a MacBook Pro M2. The Youtuber swapped motherboards, but failed to start the Mac-Frankenstein.

He then swapped Touch ID buttons, thinking that it could be a protection. But nothing helps. MacBooks only start with their original motherboard. Luke Miani has no explanation for this blockage, but evokes a hypothesis at the level of the interface between the motherboard and the keyboard. And you, a hypothesis? Head over to the comments to discuss.

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Revive, another malware that attacks (for now) BBVA customers

The truth is that in recent weeks we have not stopped receiving notices...
Europe

Austria to reopen closed coal-fired power station, despite climate goals

Austria is preparing to reopen a coal-fired power station that closed in 2020, over...
Apps

How to see the password of the Wi-Fi connection on an Android mobile

Despite the fact that a mobile with the Android operating system is designed to...
Tech News

The GeForce GTX 1630 arrive, we see their specifications, price and performance

We had already told you this morning, and the launch of the GeForce GTX...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Facebook Watch is no longer available on Apple TV

Facebook Watch for tvOS it seems to have come to an end. As...

© 2021 voonze.com.