Can the MacBook Pro M1 work with an M2 chip? A Youtuber tried the experiment

Apple recently unveiled the MacBook Pro M2 to replace the MacBook Pro M1. The more powerful M2 chip is almost the same size as the M1. A youtuber tried on video to exchange the two components, filmed experience of course. Unsurprisingly, the MacBook Pro does not accept to boot with this new processor. And there is no explanation for this blockage.

At WWDC 2022, Apple introduced two new computers: the MacBook Air M2 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2. In addition to a slight price inflation, the great novelty of these two products is the integration of a new SoC called M2. The latter simply succeeds the M1. Engraved in 5 nm, it integrates no less than 20 billion transistors.

The M2 chip offers many improvements over M1. Its CPU is 18% more efficient and its GPU is 25 % more powerful. Its unified memory benefits from bandwidth 50% larger. And the RAM changes from LPDDR4 to LPDDR5. In addition, its consumption is down, for an equivalent workload. Which means increased autonomy, even if the battery is not more important.

Can the motherboard of the MacBook Pro M1 be exchanged for that of the MacBook Pro M2?

Obviously, such performance with improved autonomy are two important arguments for users. Especially those who bought the MacBook Pro M1. The latter then ask themselves a question: would it be possible to exchange the motherboard of their laptop for another equipped with M2, in order to improve their platform at a lower cost?

The Youtuber Luke Miani wanted to answer this question in a video that you can find at the end of this article. Unsurprisingly, the answer is obviously no. It is not possible to exchange the motherboards of a MacBook Pro M1 with that of a MacBook Pro M2. The Youtuber swapped motherboards, but failed to start the Mac-Frankenstein.

He then swapped Touch ID buttons, thinking that it could be a protection. But nothing helps. MacBooks only start with their original motherboard. Luke Miani has no explanation for this blockage, but evokes a hypothesis at the level of the interface between the motherboard and the keyboard. And you, a hypothesis? Head over to the comments to discuss.