Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Can smartphones offer better entertainment experiences than computers?

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Over time, computers and video game consoles have been characterized by their great processing power and the possibility of enjoying very good gaming experiences. However, the technological development that we can find in new smartphones like the most recent iPhone models, it has been able to cast doubt on the need for a computer or an entertainment console.

Entertainment in the palm of your hand

In recent decades, computers and video game consoles are losing prominence in the world of entertainment due to multiple factors, including their high cost and the difficulty of moving them. At the same time, the improvement in processing power, storage space, and cost reduction that can be found in smartphones Nowadays, it has become an important point in favor of mobile entertainment.

A sample of the above appears through the series and movies, since platforms like Netflix give your users access to your catalog through smartphones, media players, video game consoles and smart TVs, among other devices. This makes it possible for your users to enjoy their favorite content from practically anywhere.

Live entertainment and iGaming

In more recent years, a phenomenon has appeared that tests the processing capacities of smartphones today, which is the so-called industry of the iGaming. Offering live casino games, real-time sports betting and an ever-growing catalog of games, this industry is the evolution of land-based casinos that brought entire cities like Las Vegas to life.

Despite the difficulties that these platforms could represent for smartphonesplatforms like on-line inkabet-casino They have been able to optimize their content so that all of it is accessible through the internet and even from mobile devices. Technological advances like this have been able to take advantage of the technological capabilities of smartphones of today, giving great popularity to the industry of iGaming Worldwide.

Previous articleGoogle Messages makes it easy to manage conversations with new features
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apple

Can smartphones offer better entertainment experiences than computers?

Over time, computers and video game consoles have been characterized by their great processing power and the possibility...
Tech News

Google Messages makes it easy to manage conversations with new features

The Google Messages app is rolling out one of its latest updates to more countries.An update that brings...
Apple

Mac Pro 2022, what is known so far

This year marks the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon and many users are waiting for new Macs...
Android

Twitter makes it easy to make changes to settings from Android

Twitter is making a small change to Android that will make it easier to access specific sections of...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.