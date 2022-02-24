Can smartphones offer better entertainment experiences than computers?

Over time, computers and video game consoles have been characterized by their great processing power and the possibility of enjoying very good gaming experiences. However, the technological development that we can find in new smartphones like the most recent iPhone models, it has been able to cast doubt on the need for a computer or an entertainment console.
Entertainment in the palm of your hand
In recent decades, computers and video game consoles are losing prominence in the world of entertainment due to multiple factors, including their high cost and the difficulty of moving them. At the same time, the improvement in processing power, storage space, and cost reduction that can be found in smartphones Nowadays, it has become an important point in favor of mobile entertainment.
A sample of the above appears through the series and movies, since platforms like Netflix give your users access to your catalog through smartphones, media players, video game consoles and smart TVs, among other devices. This makes it possible for your users to enjoy their favorite content from practically anywhere.
Live entertainment and iGaming
In more recent years, a phenomenon has appeared that tests the processing capacities of smartphones today, which is the so-called industry of the iGaming. Offering live casino games, real-time sports betting and an ever-growing catalog of games, this industry is the evolution of land-based casinos that brought entire cities like Las Vegas to life.
Despite the difficulties that these platforms could represent for smartphonesplatforms like on-line inkabet-casino They have been able to optimize their content so that all of it is accessible through the internet and even from mobile devices. Technological advances like this have been able to take advantage of the technological capabilities of smartphones of today, giving great popularity to the industry of iGaming Worldwide.
