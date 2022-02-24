Can smartphones offer better entertainment experiences than computers?

Over time, computers and video game consoles have been characterized by their great processing power and the possibility of enjoying very good gaming experiences. However, the technological development that we can find in new smartphones like the most recent iPhone models, it has been able to cast doubt on the need for a computer or an entertainment console.

Entertainment in the palm of your hand

In recent decades, computers and video game consoles are losing prominence in the world of entertainment due to multiple factors, including their high cost and the difficulty of moving them. At the same time, the improvement in processing power, storage space, and cost reduction that can be found in smartphones Nowadays, it has become an important point in favor of mobile entertainment.