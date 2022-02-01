The answer to this is yes, but only in special cases. Today we will tell you about the cases in which you can do it, and of course we will also tell you in which ones you cannot and why.

As you know, Windows is present on most computers, whether it’s in your school, or your work office, and if you’re here, most likely it’s because you have it on your computer too, or a friend or relative, and has asked you this question.

When can I not transfer the license?

When you buy a computer of the brand that you like the most, either because of its processor characteristics, because of its accessibility in prices, or because it is the best for your homework, you will realize that when you start it it comes with Windows already installed or preinstalled, in this last case you have to follow some steps that your PC will guide you so that it is ready.

In these cases it cannot be transferred, because this type of license is linked to what we know as a motherboard, this type of license is known as an OEM license that comes from its acronym in English “Original Equipment Manufacturer” which in Spanish means “Original Equipment Manufacturer”.

So, in what cases can I transfer my license from one PC to another?

On some occasions we decide to build our PC to choose the best features offered by the market in components, from screens to processors and video and graphics cards.

In these circumstances you do not have a license, so like the other components it is necessary to buy it, since it is not linked as such to any particular piece of equipment.

Perfect, my license is transferable, now what do I do?

Since you are sure that your license is transferable, you must follow the following steps:

On your activated Windows computer:

Go to the start button of your PC and look for the “Settings” option. Open Settings. Already in Settings look for the option that says “Accounts”. Once the Accounts window is open, at the top right of your computer, click on “Sign in to your Microsoft account”, this will automatically link Windows to your account.

On the non-activated Windows computer to which you want to transfer the license:

Open “Settings” (same as above). Select “Accounts”. Sign in with the same account you linked the license to. Visit your Microsoft account page in your browser. Sign in if prompted. In the devices section, click See all. Select the device you are removing the license from. Click “Remove device.” Go back to the device where you had Windows activated and sign out of your Microsoft account.

In the image you can read “Remove device”, but if your device is in Spanish it will appear as “Remove device”.

If you follow these steps your system should be activated in a matter of minutes, have some patience and everything will be ready.