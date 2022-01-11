can i remove ads from my kindle?

Electronic books allow us to carry hundreds of titles in one place without having to carry heavy copies of hundreds of pages if we choose to read on the way to work or want to take several books with us while we are traveling. Its battery is durable and allows us to read anywhere. What can be annoying is the advertising that our Kindle shows, is it possible to get rid of it?

If you are a lover of reading and a book lasts an assault, a Kindle is a very good option that offers many advantages over a lifetime paper book. However, both formats do not have to be at odds and each one has its strengths and weaknesses. For example, it is rare that we find advertising in a paper book, which in itself we will have in an electronic book like the Kindle. The good news is that there two ways to get rid of advertising of this Amazon device. How to remove ads from the lock screen Before taking any action with your Kindle, it is advisable to have it updated. It is essential to update the ebook automatically or force the new version manually if necessary. These devices have always been quite affordable and one way to make them cheaper is by offering ad-supported versions. Most users think it pays off, but if you have a Kindle and are sick of seeing ads, you can remove them. If you have changed your mind about Amazon’s sponsored ads and screensavers, you can unsubscribe from this service by making a single payment so that the advertising disappears from your KIindle.

Through Amazon you will have to access the “Manage your content and devices” section and then access the Kindle. Through “Special offers” you will have to click on “Remove offers”. At this point, a pop-up window will open that will show you the price of removing the ads (about $ 20). To finish the process and remove the advertising from your Kindle you will have to select “End offers and pay the fee.” The fee to say goodbye to ads on your Kindle may vary depending on the version of the ebook you have.

Remove free advertising from your Kindle

The first option is to go through the box, but some users say that it is possible to remove advertising from a Kindle for free. What you need to do is speak to someone in support and politely ask them to remove the ads.

In this video you will see the process in which you basically have to access our Amazon account and follow a few simple steps by accessing the “Our devices” section and accessing the “Help” section located at the bottom of the page. If we try contact Amazon indicating that we have a problem with our Kindle. Doing so will open a chat window in which you will have to explain the problem. This is the important moment where you have to indicate “Removing ads from Kindle 7th gen” (or the generation to which your Kindle belongs).

From this moment someone from support will connect to the chat. Normally, the support person tells you the price of removing advertising on your Kindle, as we have explained above, but there have been cases in which Amazon support has decided remove ads for free. It is not a guarantee of anything, but by trying it we do not lose anything.