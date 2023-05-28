Can I read a PDF file on the Kindle? These are the options

The Amazon is one of the most popular book readers. But not all ereaders are compatible with all reading formats. And you may have wondered if you can read PDF on the Kindle. In that case, we explain what are there to send the documents and how can we get to read them.

Yes you can read PDF documents on Kindle. It is compatible with this format. You only have to send the to the amazon device to start reading it. This is useful in case you have notes to study, for example. Or if you have work documents that you need to read and review and you want to do it with the convenience of electronic ink instead of your mobile phone or tablet. The best mobile games of 2022 How to Send PDF Documents to Kindle There are several ways to send PDF documents to the Kindle if you want to read them on Amazon’s ereader. We can do it by cable or through email if we have previously configured our Amazon account on the computer. By email We can do it by email as long as we have the account configured. Amazon allows us to send documents to the library from the email that is assigned in “Kindle Personal Document Services”. Although there are some requirements: there are maximum 15 email addresses that we can have associated and from which we can send documents. In addition, we can send a maximum of 25 documents in the same email and a maximum size of 50 MB.

Once we meet these requirements, we have to configure the authorized emails from which we can send a PDF to the Kindle.

We open the Amazon account

We go to “Account and lists”

choose the option “Manage content and devices”

Tap on “Preferences”

Seeks “ Personal Document Setup ”

” open this section

go to “List of email addresses authorized to send personal documents”

Tap on “Add a new authorized email address”

Here you can add the different addresses…

In addition, you will be able to modify your Kindle address if necessary.

open settings

Go to “ Personal Document Setup ”

” Tap on “Email settings for sending to the Kindle”

Click on “Edit”

You will see a window where you can enter the address that you want to be associated with your Kindle and to which you will have to send the emails.

Once you have it, you simply have to send an email with the PDF file to that Kindle address associated with your account. Connected to the Internet, from the device you will see that document that you have sent.

From the computer

From the computer we can also do it using a USB cable. It is easy and fast although we depend on being connected and it gives us less freedom than email. But you can also do it with a PDF file.

You connect the Kindle to the computer with a USB cable

Open File Explorer and the Kindle folder

Find the PDF file you want to send

Copy and paste on the Kindle

O well, use the “Send to Kindle” tool which is more comfortable. Or programs like Caliber that allow us to transfer any file. Send to Kindle has an extension for Chrome and we simply have to drag the PDF document that we want to send to the electronic book and after a few seconds it will appear in the library for you to read. It is very fast and simple and allows you to send any document. In addition, you can submit articles or Internet publications. Of course, the maximum size of the file must be less than 200 MB.

Other supported formats

Beyond reading PDF, there are many other formats compatible with the Amazon ereader. It is compatible with AZW, the own format developed by Amazon in which we find the titles of the Kindle store and that we buy through the website, but also others.

All Amazon book readers support AZW3, AZW, TXT, MOBI, HTML, DOC and DOCX, JPEG, GIF, BMP, PNG or PRC formats. Some of the most important are excluded, such as EPUB, the usual format for e-books. But you can convert from EPUB to any other format that is compatible with free programs such as Caliber.