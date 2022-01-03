can i change the alexa voice to another?

Smart speakers like the Amazon Echo with integrated Alexa have all kinds of functions and opportunities if we have one at home. Through the Alexa commands we can ask the voice assistant for almost anything: that Alexa make our shopping list, know how much traffic there is on the way to work or listen to our favorite music. Through skills we can add extra functionalities to the voice assistant, but is it possible to change Alexa’s voice for a different one?

Alexa, Amazon’s virtual voice assistant has a female voice. Amazon decided to include a few months ago the ability to change the Alexa voice and select a different voice. Can you imagine that Amazon’s voice assistant could put the voice of Darth Vader? The truth is that Alexa has some Star Wars related voice commands in which, if we ask “Alexa, put the voice of Darth Vader”, the voice assistant will answer us imitating the voice of the Star Wars character, but it is not possible to take the voice of Darth Vader every time we interact with her . How to change the voice of Alexa However, we can change the Alexa voice and select a male voice. We have two ways to change the voice from Alexa to male: through the device itself or through the assistant’s app. From the speaker Amazon introduced Ziggy, the male voice of the assistant last July 2021. At the moment, this option is not available in Spain, but it is more than likely that it will end up reaching all the countries in which Alexa operates.

Echo, Echo Show or Echo Dot are the speakers that have the virtual assistant Alexa. To change the voice with which the assistant speaks to us (if your country of residence allows it), just say the command “Alexa, change your voice”. If you have more than one Echo speaker in your home, Alexa will ask you which one or which of them you want to change the voice on. To which we will have to indicate in which device we want to change the voice of Alexa. By doing so, Alexa will already respond to us with the new masculine voice to confirm that it has been executed.

From the app

When opening the application, available on both Android and iOS, we will have to go to “Devices” section, located at the bottom of the screen and then select the “Echo and Alexa” button. From this screen you can select the devices where you want to install the new Alexa voice. Once this selection is made, in the “Settings” section at the bottom right you will find “Alexa voice”. In this tab you can select between the original voice, which is the female, or the male voice.

How to change the language of Alexa

Changing the language of Alexa is very simple. You can speak with the Amazon voice assistant in several languages ​​such as Spanish, German, English, French, Italian or Portuguese among others. An option that can be interesting if you want practice other languages ​​with Alexa.

To change the language with which we want to interact with Alexa we have to access the “More” button in the lower right corner of the app and go to “Settings” – “Device Settings”. We select the device in which we want to change the language and in this section a drop-down will appear with the available languages.

At the moment in Spain we only have the option to change the language with which we interact with Alexa, but who knows if we will soon be able to have the male option available or the voice of a film character or celebrity as they are already available in other countries.