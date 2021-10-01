Can food control the symptoms of bipolar disorder?

Currently, more than 2.4% of the world’s population is affected by a condition known as bipolarity. To date, various treatments have already been developed to deal with it. Now, a new study has suggested that food could also be an ally in controlling the symptoms of bipolar disorder.

Why might food lessen the symptoms of bipolar disorder?

As we well know, bipolarity manifests itself in people as cyclical moods in which abnormally high levels of energy or depression are registered. Usually between each episode, patients are often exposed to complications such as body aches, anxiety, impulsivity, and irritability.

As the parts of the brain that regulate emotions are not very active, the way in which the body reacts to stimuli goes to extremes, generating depressive or manic episodes in a cyclical way. To combat this situation is that medications are administered against bipolar disorder.

The detail is that these drugs also seem to change the way in which certain fatty acids – common in countless foods – are metabolized. Consequently, they also affect the immune system and the way it handles pain.

Now, the possibility has been raised that, by regulating the food that is consumed, the symptoms caused by bipolar disorder could be reduced. That way, people could have a better quality of life between episodes and, hopefully, in the long term, space them apart.

The new diet is useful, but cannot yet be offered to the masses

Specifically, the diet that was tested for the experiment excluded polyunsaturated fatty acids such as omega-6. They are usually common in some types of oils, red meat, and eggs.

On the other hand, the consumption of omega-3 was increased, usually present in flax seeds and fatty fish such as tuna and salmon. Thanks to this change in food, it was possible to notice that people with bipolar disorder reported fewer negative symptoms during the 12 weeks that the experiment lasted.

Although the evaluation was successful, the researchers clarify that they still cannot follow their diet as an alternative for bipolar people. This is because the plan is very strict and not everyone could follow it to the letter.

Consequently, they feel that more studies still need to be done on the relationship between food, fatty acid metabolism, and the symptoms of bipolar disorder. This is because only then will it be possible to collect enough data to be able to include a specific diet within the medical recommendations for this group of people.

Food can be a help, but not a treatment for bipolar disorder

In addition to the above, the researchers also clarified that their diet is a way to help people cope with the symptoms of the disorder, but it is in no way a treatment for it. In fact, within their study, all 80 participants were concurrently under standard treatments for the condition.

This is because the diet with specific foods should facilitate the control of the symptoms of bipolar disorder, but not its treatment. Therefore, to be really effective, it must be seen as a complement that, in the future, we could add to the medical indications given to bipolar people to increase their quality of life.

Reference:

Adjunctive dietary intervention for bipolar disorder: a randomized, controlled, parallel-group, modified double-blinded trial of a high n-3 plus low n-6 diet: https://doi.org/10.1111/bdi.13112