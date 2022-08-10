Can dual SIM be used in iPhone 13?

How to use dual SIM?

By having the dual SIM you can give it different uses. For example, you can have one line for your work-related calls and another for your friends and family. It is possible to add a local data plan when you are abroad or you can buy a data plan on one line and another for calls on another.

With the different versions of iOS 13, the two lines can be used for both FaceTime and voice calls. Similarly, it can be used for message communication through MMS, iMessage and SMS. The iPhone only accepts a mobile data network.

If you want to use two different carriers, the iPhone has to be an unlocked device. If not, both plans have to be from a single operator.

How to set up a mobile data plan with an eSIM?

In the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max variants it is possible to use two eSIMs. With this you have the opportunity to have more than two mobile data plans at the same time or a single physical nano-SIM with the ability to have a mobile data plan, as well as an eSIM for more than one plan.

How to activate a mobile data plan on an eSIM?

Though it is possible to host more than one eSiM on the iPhone, you cannot use them at the same time. To switch from one eSIM to another you must access the mobile settings, enter the Mobile Data section and then activate the line.

Label the plans

After activating another plan you will be able to tag both. For example, it can be a “Cmigos” Plan and another “Clients”.

The labels provide the facility to choose the number with which you want to communicate, either for calls or for messages.

Set a number as default

Select a number to use when contacting someone you don’t have on file. With iOS 13 or newer variations, choose the data plan you want to use with FaceTime or iMessage.

Use two lines for calls, messages and mobile data

After setting up the device with two different lines on iPhone, you can put them to the following uses:

Remember the number you use

With the iPhone you do not need to select the number that you will use to communicate with someone. The device will do it automatically, since will use the number with which you recently called that person. If this is your first time calling, iPhone will dial with the default line. Another modality is to assign the number that you will use for each contact.

Call and receive calls

You can make and receive phone calls with either number.

With iPhone 13, if you have a busy line on a call and you get a call over Wi-Fi, you can answer the call on the other line. Now, if you are occupying a line that is not the one assigned for your mobile data, you have to activate the permissions to change mobiles to be able to answer a call on the other line.

If you do not answer the call and if you previously made the corresponding settings in the voice mail with your operator, then a notification will arrive indicating that there was a missed callwhich will be saved to voicemail.