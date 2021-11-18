Can drinking tea and coffee reduce the risks of dementia? Science says yes

Recent research on dementia is aiming to curb the future risk of suffering from this condition. A study from the journal Plos Medicine suggests that daily consumption of tea or coffee can help prevent strokes. How did they come to that conclusion? We explain it to you.

The study, led by Yuan Zhang of the Tianjin Medical University, had a sample of 365,682 people aged between 50 and 74 years. The procedure was performed between 2006 and 2010, and until 2020. During that time, 5,079 participants developed dementia and 10,053 suffered at least one stroke, commonly known as a stroke or embolism.

According to the researchers, the recommended figure for consuming these beverages is two to three cups of coffee and three to five cups of tea. Study participants who drank that much coffee and tea were 32% less likely to have a stroke, as well as a 28% reduction in developing dementia.





Photos: Pixabay

A problem that extends to the WHO

Dementia in the elderly has been a global problem for many years. The WHO affirmed that 15 million people a year suffer a stroke, of which five million die and another five are disabled.

As for dementia, it affects some 50 million people in the world, mainly in low- and middle-income countries.



Photos: Pixabay

Is the study accurate?

The researchers and experts also noted the study’s limitations. Charlotte Mills, professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Reading, said: “The research only shows a relationship, and does not show that tea or coffee causes reduced risk of disease. There may be other factors at play. “

According to Mills, coffee and tea contain large amounts of natural chemicals and these have been shown to have health benefits. They can even reduce neurodegenerative diseases.

“More research is needed to understand the potential relationship between such intake and the incidence of stroke and dementia,” concluded Tara Spiers-Jones, from the UK Institute for Dementia Research.