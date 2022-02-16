Can diseases be detected from a voice message on WhatsApp?

In recent days, details have been given of studies that try to identify respiratory diseases from the patient’s voice, something that could help a lot in risk control to define infection containment strategies.

One of the most striking cases comes from Argentina, where they have presented a system called IATos, capable of detecting COVID-19 from a cough sent by instant messaging.



This system will be implemented in the bot of the City of Buenos Aires, Boti, a bot that offers information and solves procedures related to Covid-19 in the Argentine capital.

To create this system, they obtained 140,000 audios of people who had tested positive for COVID-19, data authorized by each of the patients. With this, they managed to define a pattern so that when a new case appears, it is compared with the recorded ones in search of any similarity, offering reliable information on the probability of contagion (it currently has an 86% success rate).

The bot does not report directly whether there is contagion or not, but it recommends performing a test in case of suspicion, to confirm that the similarity of the voice with some pattern in the database is not just a coincidence (a false positive).

It is, of course, a system based on Artificial Intelligence, developed in this case by the Secretariat for Innovation and Transformation of the City of Buenos Aires, and is capable of analyzing voice sounds, breathing and coughing.

How to download the audios of positive coughs in COVID-19

Although we are far from being able to say that we are dealing with a new method of diagnosing diseases, it can offer recommendations to patients who use it. A technique that could be extended to identify various respiratory problems, and that could be integrated with the different bots that exist around the world to treat patients who seek help by phone, thus performing a first automatic filter.

In buenosaires.gob.ar they indicate that the database of positive and negative coughs is open domain, so any developer could use the same information to create similar projects anywhere in the world.

You can obtain the database of positive coughs at this link.