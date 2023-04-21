HomeTech NewsCan artificial intelligence algorithms curate art better than a human?

Can artificial intelligence algorithms curate art better than a human?

“AI can’t come for creativity because that’s an inherently human act”, says Laura Herman, a researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute. However, the rise of AI technologies such as ChatGPT and Midjourney has questioned whether that is actually true.

Now, Herman is exploring the ways in which AI can curate art for a public audience, and what potential ramifications there may be on creativity. Her recent exhibition in London entitled The Algorithmic Pedestal invited visitors to explore images curated by artist Fabienne Hess alongside images curated by Instagram’s algorithm. As algorithms infiltrate our visual culture, what impact do they have on how audiences perceive creative content?

