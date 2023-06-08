Can AI help reduce stress and improve connection between workers?

- Advertisement -

The incorporation of artificial intelligence in the workplace is changing the way employees carry out their work. Software makers claim that AI can improve skills, well-being and social connections at work. However, it also raises new concerns in terms of privacy and trust.

In an increasingly distributed work environment with an increasing amount of data and tools, employees often struggle to find the information and data they need. AI can help address this issue by providing tools that use data to improve worker productivity and engagement.

Stress management at work benefits from AI and heart rate monitoring

One of the areas where AI can make a difference is in sales support. Companies like Gong use AI to help salespeople and managers track deals, prioritize tasks, write follow-ups, and provide feedback based on past sales data. This tool helps evaluate sales interactions so that workers can improve their performance.

Another area where AI can be useful is managing stress at work. Fierce’s Pulse app monitors workers’ heart rate variability through wearable devices and can detect when a person goes into “fight or flight” mode based on their heart rate patterns. The application can help identify situations that cause stress and offer strategies to manage it.

Privacy and trust: aspects to consider when implementing AI at work

AI can help detect employee disengagement and prevent job turnover. Platforms like Glue monitor communications in workplace apps and use employee surveys to determine when workers may feel disconnected. This allows HR departments to offer personalized tips and resources to improve employees’ connection to their peers and the organization.

While AI in the workplace offers benefits, it also raises privacy and trust concerns. Some workers may feel that they are being watched by “Big Brother.” It is important for companies to be transparent about the type of data that is collected and how it is used. Workers should also have control over their data and have the option to opt out of certain types of tracking.

AI monitoring improves skills and productivity, but does not replace human relations

Despite concerns, attitudes towards monitoring often change once workers see the benefits of AI in their work. In line with all of the above, according to the Washington Post, monitoring can help improve skills, increase productivity, and make work easier. However, it is important to remember that AI cannot replace the importance of human relations at work.

Technology can be a useful tool, but soft skills and human connections remain critical to well-being and job success.