Search here...
Tech NewsMobile

Can a spider fall in love with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Samsung has presented this week its new high-end Galaxy S22 family, where the Galaxy S22 Ultra stands out as the most powerful model and, at the same time, the heir to the legacy of the Galaxy Note family.

That is why we are not surprised that Samsung is focusing its marketing efforts on the most premium of the Galaxy S22 family.

Now, Samsung has shared an announcement of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is an original film about a spider who falls in love with the new flagship.

The ad does not highlight any particular feature of the phone except, perhaps, its appearance, which seems to make the arthropod fall in love. Or maybe it’s your rear cameras, which remind you of your own eyes.

Previous articleWhere and how to watch the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on your smartphone
Next articleYou should update NOW to iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1
Abraham

Related articles

Mobile

You should update NOW to iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1

Less than a month after iOS and iPadOS 15.3 arrived, Apple He has launched an important security update...
Mobile

Can a spider fall in love with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

Samsung has presented this week its new high-end Galaxy S22 family, where the Galaxy S22 Ultra stands out...
Entertainment

Where and how to watch the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on your smartphone

When only a few months have passed since the end of the JJ.OO. from Tokyo 2020 comes another...
Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S22 passes this resistance test with flying colors

Samsung has used a sandwich design for its new S22 series, with an aluminum chassis flanked by glass...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.