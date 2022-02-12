Can a spider fall in love with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

Samsung has presented this week its new high-end Galaxy S22 family, where the Galaxy S22 Ultra stands out as the most powerful model and, at the same time, the heir to the legacy of the Galaxy Note family.

That is why we are not surprised that Samsung is focusing its marketing efforts on the most premium of the Galaxy S22 family.

Now, Samsung has shared an announcement of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is an original film about a spider who falls in love with the new flagship.

The ad does not highlight any particular feature of the phone except, perhaps, its appearance, which seems to make the arthropod fall in love. Or maybe it’s your rear cameras, which remind you of your own eyes.