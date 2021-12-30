Cameras under the display? No, Oppo thinks of a second screen on the back

Smartphone with a display on the back? It is certainly not a new idea (see Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra), but Oppo, which in recent times has not skimped on research and development, seems to believe it enough. The Chinese company has filed a patent in which he explores three different solutions to place a screen even on the back surface of your smartphones.

Two of the three included in the Oppo patent show a display on the back with reduced dimensions so as to be integrated in the most way harmonic possible, while the third, developed by the colleagues of LetsGoDigital, consists of a flashy display but more exploitable by virtue of a diagonal that is not too small.

In short, it can be clearly seen from the image: the two architectures on the sides are less invasive, more discreet, while the one in the center is better for functionality. The patent exists, but it is not certain that the solutions or even just one of them can pass from “paper” to one of the products that Oppo will present in the future.

SECOND SCREEN OR CAMERA ON DISPLAY?

The presence of an extra display offers several opportunity– always, in fact – we also have a more options to get the ideal shot.

The presence of an extra display offers several opportunity– always, in fact – we also have a more options to get the ideal shot.