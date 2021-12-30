Cameras under the display? No, Oppo thinks of a second screen on the back

Smartphone with a display on the back? It is certainly not a new idea (see Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra), but Oppo, which in recent times has not skimped on research and development, seems to believe it enough. The Chinese company has filed a patent in which he explores three different solutions to place a screen even on the back surface of your smartphones.
Two of the three included in the Oppo patent show a display on the back with reduced dimensions so as to be integrated in the most way harmonic possible, while the third, developed by the colleagues of LetsGoDigital, consists of a flashy display but more exploitable by virtue of a diagonal that is not too small.
The presence of an extra display offers several opportunity– always, in fact – we also have a more options to get the ideal shot.
Some doubts about the effectiveness of the results achieved can be had, also in light of the choice to invest in the presence of a second display, which would in fact allow to completely eliminate the “problem” of the selfie camera or in any case to be able to accept compromises in terms of quality cameras in the display, if these – thanks to the screen on the back for selfies – were only used for video calls. In short, Oppo does not seem to want to preclude any way.