Camera problems, copy & paste trouble: Apple announces iOS update

New owners of various iPhone 14 models – but also users of iOS 16 – are currently struggling with various bugs. wants to follow up next week.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max launch is currently not smooth. Users complain of various oddities and problems – from shaking s on the Pro models to activation and data transfer difficulties to severe copy & nerves – the latter even affecting all iOS 16 users. Apple is now planning to intervene here: The group has already announced an operating system update for the coming week. iOS 16.0.1 had previously been presented to owners of the new iPhones; this also fixes bugs.

Scratchy camera

According to one Wall Street Journal report Among other things, this fixes problems with the rear camera of iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max in some social media apps. These are expressed in an image that can no longer be focused, and the camera – or presumably the optical image stabilization (OIS) – makes strange noises. According to Apple, this is purely a software issue, that no repair is required.

A spokesman told MacRumors they are aware of the issue and will be releasing a fix next week. You don’t have to go to the Apple Store or an Apple repair partner. Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram are currently affected; but, confusingly, the problem does not occur constantly either. A YouTuber, meanwhile, reported that he was also having trouble focusing in Apple’s camera app.

More bugs

In addition to the camera problem, the next iOS version should also reduce the security dialogs that keep appearing when using the clipboard. Apple introduced this in iOS 16; However, they are apparently displayed more frequently than Apple itself intended.

Meanwhile, other bugs have surfaced for which there is no fix yet. This is how the camera app should be on the iPhone 14 Pro load comparatively slowly – Sometimes it takes up to five seconds to restart the application. Also, some iPhone 14 users can currently use the data transfer service AirDrop only limited use with contacts, it is said. In this case, the transmission breaks off. How widespread the problem isinitially remained unclear.