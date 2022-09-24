Camera app Halide now supports the 48-megapixel sensor of the iPhone 14 Pro

If you want to avoid the automatic features of the camera-problems-copy-paste-trouble-apple-announces-ios-update/">Apple camera app, you can use alternative apps on the . now supports the new iPhone 14 models.

The professional camera app Halide Mark II Camera has been updated to support the improvements of the new 48- sensor in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Version 2.9 is available as an update on the App Store. The camera app, which offers many more setting options than Apple’s integrated camera app, has to be subscribed to for around 13 euros per year after a test phase. Alternatively, it can also be purchased as an in-app purchase for around 54 euros for permanent use.

The iPhone 14 Pro can now capture ProRAW images at 48 or 12 megapixels with manual settings. You can choose between maximum quality and lower file size. However, native RAW is not available with a 48-megapixel resolution because the iOS operating system does not allow this.

48 megapixel photos in JPEG and HEIC

It is also interesting for users that 48-megapixel photos can be saved in HEIC and JPEG format. Apple only offers full resolution for ProRAW images, which, however, require ten times the storage space. Apple’s camera app still only saves 12-megapixel photos in HEIC and JPEG formats, although the higher resolution of the sensor should help the camera deliver better results in low-light situations.

For the improved front camera in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Halide has added the ability to use manual focus in depth mode.

Apple Design Awards Winner

In a previous update to the release of iOS 16, Halide had already provided widgets for the new lock screen, allowing faster access to the app. The actions of the developers are also recognized by Apple: Halide (App Store Link) was one of the winners of the Apple Design Awards at the WWDC developer conference this year.

