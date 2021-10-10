Calls growing for tougher laws to protect women after horrific killing of Nadine Lott

A growing swell of voices are calling for tougher laws to protect women in the wake of the horrific killing of young mum Nadine Lott.

Earlier this week her monster ex, trained boxer Daniel Murtagh, was jailed for life for the savage murder that robbed a young girl of her mother.

Her death was cited by campaigners in the UK where brute ex-cop Wayne Couzens was handed down a whole life order for the murder of Sarah Everard.

And today the Irish Sunday Mirror gives victims’ families and other survivors of domestic abuse a voice to lobby for changes to the law in Ireland.

Stop Domestic Violence In Ireland has written to the Department of Justice calling for a raft of changes to toughen up the laws.

Its founder Priscilla Grainger, who fled for her life to escape domestic violence with her daughter Ainee, said it has reached epidemic proportions.

She added: “We are finding that more and more younger people are reaching out.

SDVII wants a Domestic Violence Register – similar to the Sex Offenders’ Register – which would be made public.

Other proposals include:

Making domestic violence a named crime

A No Contact order for anyone who feels at risk

Dedicated domestic violence units at every Garda station

Strict sentences for breaking a Protection Order

Longer jail terms for repeat abusers.

Priscilla said: “Giving Gardai more power is essential, as they play a

critical role in helping victims.

“Giving Gardai the power to charge and detain an abuser until they are seen by a judge.

“Most often abusers are let go on bail or simply just released due to lack of authority to hold them, due to the lack of laws that allow them to.

“When Ainie and I were in New York I requested a meeting with the Special Victims Unit Chief of the New York City Police Department.

“They walked me through the many facets of their departments, roles and procedures relating to domestic violence.

“We can help to change the way Ireland treats victims of domestic violence.”

Kathleen Chada, whose sons Eoghan, 10, and Ruairi, five, were murdered by their father Sanjeev Chada in 2013, agrees with calls for tougher laws.

She said: “I’m on the board of SAFE Ireland. I appreciate that a register would be difficult… but I think there’s no reason why it can’t happen.

“It would be very valuable to all women out there – because [without it] you can’t know what you are facing.”

Welcoming the sentence imposed on ex-cop Couzens for the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard she added: “Not all murders are the same. In the case of Sarah Everard, he’s gotten a whole life order. I’m asking, why can’t we have that here?

“There’s no consistency in sentencing. It depends on the judge, who’s defending, who’s prosecuting,

it’s arbitrary.

“We need to reform some of these laws. Judges should be able to say serve either a whole life order or a minimum of 25 years before consideration for parole.”

Rose Callally, whose daughter Rachel was bludgeoned to death by her husband Joe O’Reilly, also backed calls for a domestic abuse register.She said: “It’s badly needed. There’s no way of looking at a person and knowing what they’re capable of.

“Some fellas get away with absolutely murder. That sends shivers down my spine when I see some cases and read what they were capable of doing and what they did.

“And then a few years down the line they get out of parole, that should never be the case.

“I think laws need to change and there needs to be a consequence for that.” Rose said brute O’Reilly never showed any signs of domestic abuse on his wife because “he was far too sly for that”.

She added: “No, I never got red flags at all but it’s very easy looking back now to see people are capable of doing something like that – they are very cunning.

“I have always felt that life should mean life. If you take a life… then you should not have your freedom.”

On Monday, Nadine Lott’s heartbroken mother Claire delivered a moving victim impact statement as the monster killer Daniel Murtagh was jailed for life.

Nadine suffered 64 individual injuries which left her unrecognisable and she was given 42 pints of blood in hospital before she passed away.

She had broken up with Murtagh, 34, in 2016 and in December 2019 –two weeks before he battered her to death – told him via WhatsApp that nothing would ever happen between them again. Claire Lott told how her family will always be haunted by her daughter’s “terror, fear and panic” on the night she suffered a “prolonged evil attack”.

Nadine, 30, was targeted by her ex partner at her home in Co Wicklow just hours after her daughter’s nativity play. She suffered appalling injuries during the barbaric attack.

Grieving mum Paidi Campbell says tougher laws are “absolutely 100% needed” to protect women from violent partners or ex boyfriends.

Her 21-year-old daughter Ciara died after being stabbed 27 times in front of her young son by her jealous ex Gordon Molloy.

Molloy was sentenced to life in prison, but has already applied for parole twice despite being less than a decade into his sentence. Brighid McLaughlin is also familiar with the fear and dread of a killer’s parole bid after her sister Siobhan was strangled by her evil husband Brian Kearney.

She said: “A register of domestic abusers is absolutely essential.

“I am personally shocked one doesn’t already exist. How else can one track down the offenders? Every woman has the right to feel safe.

“The phrase ‘domestic abuse,’ should also be changed. The connotations implied in the word ‘domestic’ are way too cosy.

“Domestic abuse is synonymous with psychological barbarism and even today is not taken seriously by our police force.

“We certainly need a register that should be available not just to the Gardai but also to the public.”

Earlier this week, Taoiseach Micheal Martin vowed to tackle the epidemic of violence against women, as he voiced admiration for Nadine’s brave family.

He said his government is determined to root out the “scourge” of domestic and sexual violence.

And he pledged that the criminal justice system would be improved to “better support vulnerable victims”.

He added: “Across Government, we are working on our new strategy to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence and we will launch it later this year.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.