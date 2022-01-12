Calls for architectural heritage fund to be used to fix ‘dilapidated’ monuments in Fingal

There have been calls for historic monuments in the Fingal area to be restored using the Architectural Heritage Stitch-in-time grants.

The stitch-in-time grant ranges from €100 to €2,500 and is targeted at small-scale works.

Funds were previously used to fix historic metal gates, church windows and to aid thatch repairs in the area.

€2,500 of the grant was also used to help an elderly couple repair their house in Baldoyle after their roof fell in during a storm.

Fingal County Council’s Conservation Officer Helena Bergin said that the scheme has brought vast improvements to the area during the last year.

She said: “The scheme is now being copied by other local authorities. It’s been rolled out in Donegal and a sample in Waterford.

“It has actually been mentioned in National Strategy documents as well.

“We have a number of projects coming forward again this year for thatch repairs.

“The Church of the Assumption in Howth are doing regular upkeep of their building. Unfortunately, while they thought they were finished with the works this year- they have now discovered dry rot.

“They will probably be coming back in 2022.”

Councillors were delighted to hear that much-needed renovations on the Guinness bridge would be carried out but pointed towards other monuments in their local areas that might need help.

Cllr John Walsh raised concerns over the run-down Old Schoolhouse in Clonsilla.

He said: “It’s great to see that the conservation work on the Guinness bridge is going to go ahead.

“I might just ask about the Old Schoolhouse in Clonsilla which is a protected structure. I don’t know if there has been any application there over the last few years?

“It’s a very historic building and in a very dilapidated and derelict condition.”

Cllr Jimmy Guerin raised questions about the amount of money given to the Church of Assumption in Howth through the heritage fund.

He said: “I wonder do they need out €11,500 in order to carry out the work and should we be looking at people’s own financials before we give out grants?”

Ms Bergin assured councillors that there is strict guidelines on who can receive funding.

She said: “In relation to the applications there is set criteria. It’s not about the individuals – it’s about the significance of the building, the necessity of the works and the effectiveness of those works.

“We have to consider the building and the maintenance of the building.

“In general in Fingal, everyone that applies generally do get it.

“We are careful that we look at it and we look at the significance of the building first.

“A lot of the church bodies are charities and have small congregations.”

