Call of Duty will get a new DMZ mode at the launch of Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty’s long-awaited DMZ mode is expected to arrive as part of 2.0, according to a ratings body. Recently, Activision announced that its battle royale will arrive shortly after the of the new title in the franchise, scheduled to hit the market in October.

With a new area and a new mode, Warzone 2.0 will be available for PC and consoles, along with Modern Warfare 2, according to Activision itself.

- Advertisement - Both titles have been rated on the ESRB, with the DMZ mode being referenced in the Warzone 2.0 sheet. However, he is not mentioned in Modern Warfare 2. According to a Try Hard Guides article in July, journalist Tom Henderson said that the DMZ mode would be extractable in conjunction with the paid Modern Warfare 2 experience and not offered for free in Warzone. 4K TV purchase guide for PS5 and Xbox Series X