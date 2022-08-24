Call of Duty will get a new DMZ mode at the launch of Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty’s long-awaited DMZ mode is expected to arrive as part of warzone 2.0, according to a ratings body.
Recently, Activision announced that its battle royale will arrive shortly after the launch of the new title in the franchise, scheduled to hit the market in October.
With a new area and a new mode, Warzone 2.0 will be available for PC and consoles, along with Modern Warfare 2, according to Activision itself.
Both titles have been rated on the ESRB, with the DMZ mode being referenced in the Warzone 2.0 sheet. However, he is not mentioned in Modern Warfare 2.
According to a Try Hard Guides article in July, journalist Tom Henderson said that the DMZ mode would be extractable in conjunction with the paid Modern Warfare 2 experience and not offered for free in Warzone.
Earlier this month, football players from the LA Rams were invited to play the title early and revealed the inclusion of the DMZ mode, which is set to be snuck up on by Escape from Tarkov.
Activision has yet to officially announce the mode, but said the future of the Call of Duty franchise will be revealed during a presentation on September 15th, hinting that it will be detailed by Infinity Ward at the event.
Last week, leaked documents from Activision suggested that Warzone 2.0 would be released in November 16th. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 arrives in october 28 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Battle.net and Steam.