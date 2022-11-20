Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is coming to Android and iOS phones

- Advertisement -

It is not a secret to anyone that Warzone is one of the best Battle Royale games of the moment. It has millions of players around the world and is on multiple platforms. Now, its reach will be even more immense, since it will arrive Call of Duty: Warzone Mobilethe version for smartphones, both for Android and iOS devices.

The entire Call of Duty Battle Royale experience will come fully to mobile to offer first-rate gameplay.

Activision, the creators of Call of Duty, are closing the year 2022 in style. Just a few weeks ago, they released Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, a title that is causing a sensation on consoles and PC.

Despite the success of Warfare II, the company has not stopped, and in November they have presented the collaboration of Messi, Pogba and Neymar in COD Mobile. In addition, they have also released the new version of their Battle Royale, which is now available under the name of Warzone 2.0.

Now, despite all that amazing news and new content, what everyone has been waiting for has arrived. The much desired Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile already has an official release date which was revealed by Activision.

Since September they enabled pre-registration for Warzone for mobile phones, which drew attention because it implied that the video game was closer than many believed. Now, after the infinite wait, they have revealed that the game will come to phones on May 15, 2023.

The date comes from the same page of the App Store pre-registration. There the official data of the arrival of the new COD to mobile phones was leaked. Likewise, some hope that the title will arrive before the scheduled time in certain countries. This is normal because video games are released in advance in some areas.

So far, it is known that the Battle Royale will be 120 players simultaneously and that the progress of the battle pass will be compatible with Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, which is excellent news.