Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile enters pre-registration for iOS and targets new goal on Android

THE activision announced this Thursday (17) that the game Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available for App Store users to pre-register. The information comes from the game’s official website, and was published on the same date. Recently, some alleged specifications leaked as the requirements for iOS and Android smartphones to run the game. Speaking of Google’s operating system, the number of pre-registrations in the store reached 25 million. According to the developer, with each new mark reached, a reward will be distributed to players when the game is officially launched. Pre-Registration on the Play Store has been available since September.

After reaching that number, the company is now targeting 35 million users. When that number is reached, the promise is of a new reward when the title is finally released on the platforms. So far the rewards distributed have been badges when the number of entries reached 5 million. - Advertisement - When the number reached 10 million, the reward was the weapon “X12 – Prince of Hell” and at 15 million, the weapon “M4 – Archfiend” was the prize of the time. Finally, the prize of 25 million was the character “Ghost – Condemned🇧🇷 According to Activision, the next reward promises to be unlike anything that has been delivered so far.





There is still no official date for the game to arrive definitively, but rumors suggest that the launch will take place in March 2023. By then, open beta versions are likely to be made available so that Android and iOS users can test the game.

