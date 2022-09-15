Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile arrives on Google Play, you can now register

Good material is coming for lovers of first-person shooters: of : Warzone is not only confirmed for mobile, now has reached Play in the form of pre-registration. And you know what that means: you can sign up to download this new Battle Royale as soon as it lands on the app store.

No one is in doubt that the quality of mobile gaming has improved dramatically over the years. To the point that there are titles that do not detract too much from the console ones, even many of these games ended up faithfully converted to mobile. And of course, the online shooter genre could not be missing, having connectivity everywhere is a great incentive. Call of Duty is an example.

Register now to download CoD: Warzone Mobile

The game is practically finished and will soon be available for download on Android, also on iPhone. As the name already indicates, is specifically adapted to the characteristics of touch screenswith the control mechanics that this implies.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a first person or fps shooter that transfers the Battle Royale currently available on computers and consoles to smartphones. Following in the footsteps of PUBG, and the rest of the titles that came after it (Fortnite, for example), Activision adapted its particular style to the genre to achieve an essential title for millions of players. With the mobile release, the company hopes to further expand the popularity of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Activision already advanced earlier this year that it was developing a mobile adaptation of its famous Battle Royale. In anticipation, the future game will offer a “AAA mobile experience that brings the exciting, fluid, large-scale action of Call of Duty: Warzone to gamers on the go“. In the absence of an extended gameplay or screenshots, we have to wait to see if Activision achieved a “port” up to the original.

At the moment we do not know when the download will be available, there is also no apk file that allows access to a test in development. Of course, you can access the previous registration on Google Play: if you sign up you will have it on your mobile as soon as it is available.

Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile Developer: Activision Publishing, Inc.

Download it at: google play

Price: Free

Category: Video

Via | AndroidPolice