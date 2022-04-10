Call of Duty: Warzone for Android mobiles: everything that is known

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Great games are constantly coming out on Android, such is the case of Diablo Immortal, a title that is getting closer to becoming a reality. Now the most anticipated is “Call of Duty: Warzone”, since the famous Activision title, one of the best Battle Royale on the market, will soon arrive on mobile.

Warzone on Android is expected to have millions of players per day, the community will be huge.

The game will be completely free, will maintain the same format that it has on computers and consoles to attract a massive audience of players. What is known so far about its launch?

What is Call of Duty: Warzone?

For starters, this mobile game will be handled entirely by Activision. You have to remember that Call of Duty: Mobile is owned by Tencent, the Chinese company is in charge of everything related to this title. Thus, Warzone will offer the same gaming experience adapted to smartphones, the gameplay is expected to be top notch.

Release date

So far, no possible release date has been released. What is certain is that the title is in development and it will most likely come out in 2023. Soon Warzone 2 will arrive on consoles and computers, so the arrival on mobile phones of the first installment is getting closer.

Will there be crossplay?

It is not yet known if there will be cross-play between all platforms. We have to wait to find out what the developers will decide, but it is quite likely that this premise will end up becoming a reality. It is worth mentioning that one of the advantages of Call of Duty: Warzone is that it is cross-platform and this allows you to push multiple events without having to manage multiple games separately. Therefore, mobile crossplay should be a mandatory requirement.

