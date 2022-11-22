Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 surpasses 25 million players in just 5 days

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 has proven to be a huge success for Activision by hitting an impressive record since its release on November 16th. Warzone 2.0 is the sequel to the 2020 title and brings several new features to differentiate it from its predecessor, such as the DMZ mode focused on survival and extraction with intense action sequences.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account revealed that Warzone 2.0 has surpassed 25 million players in just five days🇧🇷 For comparison, its predecessor took 10 days to reach the 30 million user mark and surpassed 100 million players in 2021.

Call of Duty's success doesn't end with the number of Warzone 2.0 players. According to Business Wire, Modern Warfare 2 generated US$ 1 billion (~R$ 5.3 billion) in just 10 days of release, becoming the fastest-selling game in the series and the biggest PlayStation Store launch in the series to date.