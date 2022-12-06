Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 have Season 2 details leaked

Details and artwork for Season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 have reportedly been leaked.
According to What If Gaming, the second season of content for the latest games in the Call of Duty franchise will arrive in February 2023🇧🇷
Among the highlights, it should include the multiplayer map Castle, which debuted in Call of Duty World at War and had a remastered version for last year’s release, Vanguard. It should also include the return of operator Ronin, who was in Call of Duty Modern Warfare in 2020.
Modern Warfare 2 was released on October 28th and its first season of content was released alongside Warzone 2.0 on November 16th. However, the second part of Season 1 will arrive on December 14th and will include a new multiplayer map and the first Raids episodes.
LEAKED #ModernWarfareII SEASON 2 IMAGES!
Be following our friends, @CODMW2Informer (we have no association with them) for all things MWII! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/OkTaucSC5S
— Call of Duty Leaks (@CODMWIILEAKS) December 5, 2022
This cooperative mode will continue the story of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign, allowing three players to tackle a mission that involves intense combat, stealth and puzzle solving.
Last week, the game received the CDL Moshpit competitive playlist, which will be something of a warm-up for the ranked modes coming in 2023.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 became the franchise’s game that sold the most copies in a short time, according to Activision. he overtook $1 billion in ten dayssurpassing the record set by Black Ops 2 in 2012, which took 15 days to break the record.