Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 have Season 2 details leaked

Details and artwork for Season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 have reportedly been leaked. According to What If Gaming, the second season of content for the latest games in the Call of Duty franchise will arrive in February 2023🇧🇷

Among the highlights, it should include the multiplayer map Castle, which debuted in Call of Duty World at War and had a remastered version for last year’s release, Vanguard. It should also include the return of operator Ronin, who was in Call of Duty Modern Warfare in 2020. Modern Warfare 2 was released on October 28th and its first season of content was released alongside Warzone 2.0 on November 16th. However, the second part of Season 1 will arrive on December 14th and will include a new multiplayer map and the first Raids episodes.

