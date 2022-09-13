Call of Duty: See September 15 event details, Beta rewards, and more

On 15th, Call of Duty: Next takes place, the franchise presentation that will showcase the entire new era of Call of Duty. Along with the event information, Activision this week also released on the and preload of the Modern Warfare II Open Beta.

Call of Duty: Next

Presented by Infinity Ward, the event will bring detailed information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer, the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile! Call of Duty: Next promises to leave all fans shivering with the news. Below is some of what you can expect: The Golden Joystick Awards Winners: The Best of All Time One-off innovations across the franchise will be announced by developers and guests from various Call of Duty studios.

Over 150 fan-favorite creators and streamers will be at the event, ready to assemble their squads and play first-hand

Key details about the Modern Warfare II Open Beta will be shared, as well as information and more surprises. The broadcast starts at 14:00 Brasilia on the 15th of September. Fans can watch the event on the official Call of Duty Twitch or Call of Duty YouTube channels and follow the comments of several special guests, as well as a hub of information and lives from the various guest creators.

Call of Duty: Next: Modern Warfare II – Beta Early Download and Rewards

- Advertisement -

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta test starts on September 16th (Friday) and to warm up the engines, PlayStation players will be able to download the Beta in advance, starting at 14:00 GMT on September 14th . Early download is only valid for those who pre-ordered on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. No matter when or where fans access the Open Beta, everyone will be able to enjoy the largest collection of free rewards in Call of Duty history! There will be 10 different rewards – including two Weapon Blueprints and an Operator Skin – that can be earned during one or both of the Beta weekends. Items can be equipped during the Beta itself once they are unlocked and can only be unlocked during the Beta period. So fans should stay tuned not to miss the opportunity. These special Beta rewards, which can only be earned during the Open Beta period, will be available to those who earned them at the launch of Modern Warfare II on October 28th. Beta rewards will also be able to be used in the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone, which arrives later this year. Below what can be unlocked: