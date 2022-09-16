Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile get news and trailers

Activision held this Thursday (15) the Call of Duty: Next event, which featured news about the games Call of Duty: II, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Warzone . During the event, in addition to new , we also had information about the open beta of Modern Warfare II, the event also had more details about the releases and some of the news to come.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

In an update to classic down-to-earth gameplay, players will need to strategically consider the role of night vision, camouflage, amphibious assaults, vehicle combat, and more as they battle through tough conflicts. The game features revolutionary new advances in Artificial Intelligence that affect every gameplay experience, including squadmate placement and enemy patterns for NPCs, civilian movement, and more. Everyone reacts dynamically to your choices. The new Gunsmith offers players a huge amount of weapon customization. RICOCHET Anti-Cheat will continue its multi-pronged approach to combating cheating in Modern Warfare II, bringing its constantly updated set of server-side tools and detection systems to combat unfair play. Among the new game modes are Special Ops, a renewed 2-player co-op experience that allows you to explore large-scale combat zones with your teammate, as well as Raids , an invasion mode will be in 3v3 with a focus on communication and team coordination, which arrives after the game's launch. New gameplay and movement tactics features include water combat, tactical sprint and more. New gameplay dynamics feature all-new vehicles, including improved destruction and more action-friendly maneuvers like leaning out of vehicle windows and roof, destroying environments, and more. Third-person playlists give you more ways to play multiplayer.

open beta Modern Warfare II Beta is ready to introduce a multiplayer experience that goes beyond the traditional 6v6 experience, with a variety of maps designed with various sizes and a wide set of modes, progression experiences and other aspects. The Open Beta will be free on all platforms, with players who pre-purchased digitally receiving early access Beta codes. The beta starts September 16 on PlayStation and September 22 on Xbox and PC for those who have already pre-ordered the game digitally. Over the weekend, beta players will be able to try out the following MP maps: Valderas Museum it is located in Spain, with very clean views, easy access roads and modern architecture;

Farm 18 it's a sort of secret shooting club in the center of the map;

Las Almas Market it's a bustling little market of commuting and fast-paced routes that blend together and lead to pure, frenetic fun.

In addition to classic modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination, three new modes will be available in the Open Beta: knockout is a fast paced, tactical round-based 6v6 mode. Eliminate opposing forces or secure the artifact to win. No resurgence. Teammates can revive each other;

At the Prisoner Rescue , 6v6 teams have a prisoner to protect, kept close to their spawn area. Locate the hostages and take them out alive or defend them at all costs. No resurgence. Revives are enabled;

In invasion, feel the chaos in a massive up to 32v32 Team Deathmatch on large maps. The objective is simple – eliminate or be eliminated – but the fight is intense and combines player-controlled Operators and AI combatants.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll will be available globally for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Battle.net and Steam on October 28, 2022. In Europe the game will be available exclusively in Digital Stores .

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Boasting many of Modern Warfare 2’s innovative features, such as artificial intelligence improvements and RICOCHET Anti-Cheat, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 arrives in November 16th with many innovations compared to the previous version. Set in the fictional desert in the West Asia region called Al Mazrah, large Ground War Maps up to 32v32 will be part of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 as Points of Interest. During the first weekend of the beta, players can join: Sarrif Bayan up to 32v32 map, is home to the city’s main port, where there’s plenty of action on land, sea, and in the skies.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has a shared engine with Modern Warfare II — developed specifically for next-gen systems. New features in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 for PC and Consoles include: A new safe zone mechanic, as multiple circles appear changing endgame scenarios;

A new AI suite that brings the world of Al Mazrah to life with more challenges and more realistic combat scenarios;

Gulag 2.0, where players must battle 2v2, loot weapons and deal with “The Jailer”, for even more options and surprises for players.

New community social features throughout the experience, with social connectivity emphasized. Those who pre-order the game on PlayStation will receive the exclusive Oni Operator Pack:

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Featuring Battle Royale-style gameplay, the mobile version of Warzone features original content such as Operators, Weapons, Points of Interest and the epic combat of the original title with up to 120 players in a match mobile for free. Leveraging new unified technology in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, players will be able to take advantage of a variety of social tools (such as connectivity with friends and chat channels) and cross-progression, enabling a shared Battle Pass for a connected Call of Duty experience. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will feature mobile-specific events, playlists and content, as well as extensive customization options to support all players, Call of Duty newbies and veterans alike.

An interesting novelty revealed at the event is that the game has shared Battle Pass progress, which means you can unlock rewards from the same Pass, regardless of whether you’re playing on mobile, console or PC.