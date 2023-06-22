Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer will return to free for a limited time

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer will be free to play from tomorrow, Thursday (22nd), until the 2ndJune 6th. Those interested may experience the new multiplayer content available in Season 4 of the game.

According to the developer of the title, during this period, players will be able to have fun in more than 20 modes and in more than 10 maps, including the new locations released in Season 4, Showdown and Kunstenaar District.