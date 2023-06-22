Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer will return to free for a limited time

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer will be free to play from tomorrow, Thursday (22nd), until the 2ndJune 6th. Those interested may experience the new multiplayer content available in Season 4 of the game.
According to the developer of the title, during this period, players will be able to have fun in more than 20 modes and in more than 10 maps, including the new locations released in Season 4, Showdown and Kunstenaar District.
the aFree Access to CoD: Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer Mode start at 2pm (Brasília time) on June 22 and ends on June 26, also at 2 pm. An additional download is required to play and players will need to have space for this.
It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that multiplayer has been available for free for a limited time. The game was also released in March. The complete list of maps and modes that will be available to players during free access includes:
- 6×6 main maps: Al Bagra Fortress, Breenbergh Hotel, Dome, Embassy, Farm 18, Kunstenaar District, Mercado Las Almas, Shipment, Shoothouse, Showdown
- Battle Maps: Ahkdar Village, Guijarro, Mawizeh Marsh
- main modes: Team Deathmatch, Skirmish Zone, Domination, Confirmed Kill, Radical, Locate and Destroy.
- Extreme and Third Person Modes: Team Deathmatch, Skirmish Zone, Domination, Confirmed Kill, Radical
- Group Modes: Gun Game, All or Nothing, One on the Drum, Infected
- Battle Map Modes: Ground War, Invasion, Find and Destroy, Prisoner Rescue
- Main playlists: 24/7 Showdown, 24/7 Shipment, 6×6 MP Moshpit, 6×6 Find and Destroy, 24/7 HC Shipment, Third Person Moshpit, Party Modes
- Battle Map Playlists: Ground War, Invasion, Find and Destroy 12×12, Prisoner Rescue
