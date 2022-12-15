HomeReviewsGame ReviewsCall of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer will be free for a...

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer will be free for a limited time

By Abraham
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer will be free for a limited time
Activision announced this Wednesday, the 14th, the possibility for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II gamers to enjoy the multiplayer mode for free for five days.

According to the developer, the promotion starts from tomorrow (15), from 3 pm, Brasília time, until December 19.

The novelty is valid for all platforms on which the game is available, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (via Battle.net and Steam). To take advantage of the benefit, just open the game store on your console or computer and look for the Multiplayer Free Access version to play at no additional cost.

Of course, as it is a free version, not all maps will be available to players, but Activision has released three scenarios (Farm 18, El Asilo and Recharged: Shipment), battling in Team Deathmatch, Conflict Zone, Domination and Confirmed Termination, including the Third Person variants of each.

“Get ready for a nautical experience as the classic multiplayer map moves from land to a cargo ship traveling through treacherous international waters. With the map’s visual overhaul, you’ll find a more down-to-earth combat experience as this version features fewer coverage points and perks,” Activision said.
Free access to COD MW II multiplayer . (Image: Disclosure). 
