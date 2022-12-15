Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer will be free for a limited time

Activision announced this Wednesday, the 14th, the possibility for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II gamers to enjoy the multiplayer mode for free for five days.

According to the developer, the promotion starts from tomorrow (15), from 3 pm, Brasília time, until December 19.

The novelty is valid for all platforms on which the game is available, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (via Battle.net and Steam). To take advantage of the benefit, just open the game store on your console or computer and look for the Multiplayer Free Access version to play at no additional cost.