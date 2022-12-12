Call of Duty Modern Warfare II beats Elden Ring as the best-selling game of 2022 in the US

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 dethroned Elden Ring to become the best-selling game of 2022 in the United States. The data was released last Friday (09) by the research agency NPD Group and is based on the amounts collected from sales.

After dominating software sales in October with just two days of sales, Activision’s game maintained the top position in November as well, even with the launch of games like God of War: Ragnarök, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Sonic Frontiers. - Advertisement - Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 also became the fastest title in the franchise, according to the company. he overtook US$ 1 billion (~R$ 5.25 billion) of revenue in just ten days, breaking the record set by Black Ops 2 in 2012, which took fifteen days to reach the mark.