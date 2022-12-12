Call of Duty Modern Warfare II beats Elden Ring as the best-selling game of 2022 in the US

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 dethroned Elden Ring to become the best-selling game of 2022 in the United States.
The data was released last Friday (09) by the research agency NPD Group and is based on the amounts collected from sales.
After dominating software sales in October with just two days of sales, Activision’s game maintained the top position in November as well, even with the launch of games like God of War: Ragnarök, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Sonic Frontiers.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 also became the fastest title in the franchise, according to the company. he overtook US$ 1 billion (~R$ 5.25 billion) of revenue in just ten days, breaking the record set by Black Ops 2 in 2012, which took fifteen days to reach the mark.
On hardware, NPD Groud said US console sales increased by 45% compared to last year, reaching US$ 1.3 billion (~R$ 6.8 billion)🇧🇷 According to the company, the increase was due to the greater availability of the PlayStation 5 in the country, which suffered from the lack of stock caused by the shortage of components.
Sony’s console took the lead in November sales, both in units and grosses, with the Nintendo Switch taking second place.
Another interesting piece of data is the increase in consumer spending on game hardware, content and accessories in November, up 3% compared to last year. During the year, this number reached US$ 49 billion (~R$ 257 billion)🇧🇷