Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will have free multiplayer from March 16 to 20

Activision has announced that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will have a multiplayer free trial this week. Starting on March 16th and lasting for 5 days, it will come right after the launch of Season 2 Reloaded this Wednesday (15th).

The trial period will offer access to a limited selection of multiplayer maps and Special Ops content, including the new Himmelmatt Expo map. - Advertisement - The other 6v6 maps will be Farm 18, Mercado Las Almas, Shipment and Dome. Playable modes include classics like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Confirmed Kill, Gunplay, Infected and more. The game’s first raid, Atomgrad, will also be playable on standard difficulty. It will integrate Special Ops mode, where three players face cooperative challenges that combine stealth, combat and puzzle solving. Galaxy Watch 5 is filtered again to show us a simple and sophisticated design