Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: competitive multiplayer playlist is delayed

Activision has delayed the launch of the CDL Moshpit competitive multiplayer playlist by a few weeks for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. It serves as a testbed for Modern Warfare 2’s ranked mode, which won’t arrive before 2023. Previously, the playlist is expected to arrive with Season 1 last Wednesday (16).

The information was confirmed by Treyarch, which is one of the studios that support Infinity Ward in the development of Modern Warfare 2 and its extra content. Apparently, the postponement decision was last minute. - Advertisement - According to the developer, issues were discovered with the mode that required a delay. She states that her top priority right now is fixing these glitches and will bring news to players as soon as possible.

We’ll be tracking discussions pertaining to competitive multiplayer modes in collaboration with @InfinityWard on their #ModernWarfare2 Trello page. So check it often and stay tuned for news and updates.https://t.co/xsuzylG5J2 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 16, 2022

The CDL Moshpit playlist utilizes Call of Duty League rules, restrictions, and map rotation across official game modes. It will serve as a bridge between the standard multiplayer experience and the ranked one, which will bring competitive modes, divisions and registering the top 250 with players, with the first places receiving various rewards. Ranked mode is expected to arrive next year.

Season 1 is here and so is yours #CDL2023 Launch Pack! 🔹 Home & Away Skin Variants

🔹 Weapon Camo

🔹Three Weapon Accessories

🔹 Two Emblems

🔹 Two Calling Cards Available now on https://t.co/nYyn5z8ujC pic.twitter.com/vyduXAtiYs — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) November 16, 2022