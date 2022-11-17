Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftCall of Duty Modern Warfare 2: competitive multiplayer playlist is delayed

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: competitive multiplayer playlist is delayed

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: competitive multiplayer playlist is delayed
- Advertisement -

Activision has delayed the launch of the CDL Moshpit competitive multiplayer playlist by a few weeks for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

It serves as a testbed for Modern Warfare 2’s ranked mode, which won’t arrive before 2023. Previously, the playlist is expected to arrive with Season 1 last Wednesday (16).

The information was confirmed by Treyarch, which is one of the studios that support Infinity Ward in the development of Modern Warfare 2 and its extra content. Apparently, the postponement decision was last minute.

- Advertisement -

According to the developer, issues were discovered with the mode that required a delay. She states that her top priority right now is fixing these glitches and will bring news to players as soon as possible.

The CDL Moshpit playlist utilizes Call of Duty League rules, restrictions, and map rotation across official game modes.

It will serve as a bridge between the standard multiplayer experience and the ranked one, which will bring competitive modes, divisions and registering the top 250 with players, with the first places receiving various rewards. Ranked mode is expected to arrive next year.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Battle.net and Steam. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, DMZ and Battle Royale modes were released along with Season 1 last Wednesday (15).

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

Bruno Carbone: One of Europe’s most-wanted criminals arrested in Syria

An Italian drug trafficker, one of Europe's most-wanted criminals, has been arrested in Syria...
Tech News

One UI 5.0: Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 receive stable Android 13 release in Asia

Last week, Samsung released the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.