Call of Duty: Mobile reveals release date and first season 8 details

The amazing and mysterious world of secret agents makes its appearance in Call of Duty: in Season 8: Train Without a Destination, launching in September 7 at 9pm – Brasilia time.

The new season of Call of Duty: Mobile arrives accompanied by many new features, including the new Express map, also present in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and a new themed event, Operation: Spy Hunt.

In the new event, players will gather clues to intercept information in Battle Royale and Multiplayer modes; plus a selection of never-before-seen content in the Ground Forces Battle Pass.

- Advertisement -

And as always, players can also earn rewards from 50 Battle Pass tiers with new premium and free spy-themed content, including operators like Misty – Undercover Agent and Adler – Dapper, the new ZRG 20mm weapon and new Battle Royale class. called Incendiary, as well as Weapon Blueprints, Business Cards, Pendants, COD Points (CP) and more at launch and throughout the season.

Through the official blog in English, players can find more information about the new season.