Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision will still support it for a long time

Activision has tried to reassure Call of Duty: Mobile fans, who are concerned after the publication last week of a document suggesting an upcoming schedule to stop official support. In a tweet published in the past few hours the Call of Duty: Mobile team stated that he would continue to support the game “in the long run”calling it an important part of the series.
The long-term future of Call of Duty: Mobile was called into question on March 8, following ongoing legal negotiations in the UK regarding Microsoft’s proposal to buy Activision Blizzard.
On that occasion, Microsoft wanted to minimize the impact of Activision in the global video game industry, with the aim of countering the concerns of the British antitrust authority. Microsoft’s response also called into question the mobile part of the company and in the offending passage it states that.
“CoD: Mobile is set to be gradually replaced over time (outside of China) with the launch of Warzone Mobile.”
In fact Warzone Mobile is scheduled to arrive this year and will bring the Call of Duty battle royale experience on Android and iOS devices. Warzone Mobile will represent Activision’s attempt to unify the Call of Duty series between desktop and mobile, offering the same account system, progression and synchronization. The first Call of Duty: Mobile, on the contrary, has its battle pass and its seasons and continues to be highly appreciated despite having been available for several years.
The tweet from the Mobile team aims to reassure the players involved but does not address the main issue, namely Microsoft’s indication of the abandonment of the title everywhere except in China. Call of Duty: Mobile will remain around for some time, this is the promise, but as far as it is not known. “We intend to continue supporting the game with a robust roadmap of new content, activities and updates for the long term”Activision said in the press release, but it is clear that with the arrival of the new Warzone Mobile there will be a physiological and slow abandonment of the previous title.