Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision will still support it for a long time

Activision has tried to reassure Call of Duty: Mobile fans, who are concerned after the publication last week of a document suggesting an upcoming schedule to stop official support. In a tweet published in the past few hours the Call of Duty: Mobile team stated that he would continue to support the game “in the long run”calling it an important part of the series.

The long-term future of Call of Duty: Mobile was called into question on March 8, following ongoing legal negotiations in the UK regarding Microsoft’s proposal to buy Activision Blizzard.

On that occasion, Microsoft wanted to minimize the impact of Activision in the global video game industry, with the aim of countering the concerns of the British antitrust authority. Microsoft’s response also called into question the mobile part of the company and in the offending passage it states that.

“CoD: Mobile is set to be gradually replaced over time (outside of China) with the launch of Warzone Mobile.”