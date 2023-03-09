Call of Duty crossover announced with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Activison and Infinity Ward announced via a short teaser that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will have a crossover with classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The iconic villain Shredder will arrive on the digital store shortly after the launch of Season 2 Reloaded, with the event being available from March 21st.

In the released video, it is possible to see some parts of the Destroyer and his evil laugh. The main villain of the Ninja Turtles will arrive in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with a modern military look, matching the theme of the season. However, it is not clear how the Destroyer will be added to the game. It wasn't explained if he will be just a playable skin or a boss in Warzone that players will be able to fight for rewards.