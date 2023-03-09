5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftCall of Duty crossover announced with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Call of Duty crossover announced with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Call of Duty crossover announced with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
call of duty crossover announced with teenage mutant ninja turtles.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Activison and Infinity Ward announced via a short teaser that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will have a crossover with classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The iconic villain Shredder will arrive on the digital store shortly after the launch of Season 2 Reloaded, with the event being available from March 21st.

In the released video, it is possible to see some parts of the Destroyer and his evil laugh. The main villain of the Ninja Turtles will arrive in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with a modern military look, matching the theme of the season.

- Advertisement -

However, it is not clear how the Destroyer will be added to the game. It wasn’t explained if he will be just a playable skin or a boss in Warzone that players will be able to fight for rewards.

The crossover could also bring the Ninja Turtles as skins, especially when we consider that a crossover with the franchise without the traditional heroes would be incomplete.

When looking at the season’s theme, the Destroyer would be a perfect addition to the Japan-inspired Ashika Island. In recent years, crossovers have become popular in the Call of Duty franchise. Characters like Ghosface, from the “Scream” franchise, the Terminator and Rambo have also participated in similar events.

If Activision follows suit, Shredder will hit the store for 2000 COD points as part of a set with character-themed badges, cards, and other accessories.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

ChatGPT can also create games, and you shouldn’t miss this one with puzzles

The options that ChatGPT has are practically endless, at least that's the feeling...
Tech News

Engineers develop fire-proof building cladding with recycled glass

Engineers from RMIT University, Australia, together with the company Livefield have developed fire-proof building...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.