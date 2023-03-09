Call of Duty crossover announced with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Activison and Infinity Ward announced via a short teaser that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will have a crossover with classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
The iconic villain Shredder will arrive on the digital store shortly after the launch of Season 2 Reloaded, with the event being available from March 21st.
In the released video, it is possible to see some parts of the Destroyer and his evil laugh. The main villain of the Ninja Turtles will arrive in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with a modern military look, matching the theme of the season.
However, it is not clear how the Destroyer will be added to the game. It wasn’t explained if he will be just a playable skin or a boss in Warzone that players will be able to fight for rewards.
A new evil will rise 🥷⚔️ pic.twitter.com/jA5f7ogAbp
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 8, 2023
The crossover could also bring the Ninja Turtles as skins, especially when we consider that a crossover with the franchise without the traditional heroes would be incomplete.
When looking at the season’s theme, the Destroyer would be a perfect addition to the Japan-inspired Ashika Island. In recent years, crossovers have become popular in the Call of Duty franchise. Characters like Ghosface, from the “Scream” franchise, the Terminator and Rambo have also participated in similar events.
If Activision follows suit, Shredder will hit the store for 2000 COD points as part of a set with character-themed badges, cards, and other accessories.