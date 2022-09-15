Call of Duty cheaters: Activision has banned 500,000 accounts

A year ago, blew an anti-cheat tool to attack troublemakers in “Call of Duty”. Now there is a balance sheet – and rules of conduct.

- Advertisement -

Activision suspended 500,000 in its fight against troublemakers in its “Call of Duty” games. This emerges from a blog entry by the “CoD” makers. Activision writes that the 500,000 accounts were “toxic” players. In addition to the 500,000 accounts , Activision reported 300,000 accounts forcibly renamed because their player names contained offensive elements.

- Advertisement -

Almost a year ago, the “Call of Duty” developer presented his “Ricochet” program, which sees itself as a comprehensive set of anti-cheat measures: This includes a team of human examiners, server algorithms for cheat detection and a Driver that fights cheats at the kernel level on Windows.

and “Griefer”

Since then, Activision has published multiple water level reports about banned cheaters. The number of 500,000 banned accounts that has now been published does not only apply to cheaters, but in general to people who were noticed as “toxic” while playing. In addition to cheaters, this should also include players who spoiled the fun of others with insults and other undesirable behavior. The number shows the problems game developers have with destructive community members.

Negative online gaming experiences discourage newcomers and, in the medium term, can lead to reduced player numbers and server deaths. This downward spiral is problematic for the developers: Their multiplayer titles are usually financed primarily through repeated additional payments from the active players and should therefore remain alive for as long a period of time as possible.

also read

- Advertisement -

A phenomenon that often occurs in competitive multiplayer titles is what is known as “griefing”. Frustrated players actively play into the hands of the opposing team, for example by revealing the positions of fellow players to the opponents or by being shot repeatedly on purpose so that their own group loses the round.

New rules of conduct

“Call of Duty” uses automated systems in combination with human examiners to moderate the chat and player names. In games like “Valorant” from “League of Legends” developer Riot Games, voice chats are also checked and moderated to prevent abusive behavior.

Rules of conduct that Activision has now written in its blog entry should also contribute to a more positive atmosphere in the “Call of Duty” games. Other players should be treated with respect, and the US publisher also wants more integrity in competitive gaming. Finally, Activision encourages its community to actively report violations of the Code of Conduct.

Kernel drivers against cheaters

Multiplayer titles like the “Call of Duty” games are also plagued by cheaters who use things like wallhacks (seeing through walls) and aimbots (automatic aiming) to gain unfair advantages. In the fight against this, many studios rely on anti-cheat tools that often operate at the kernel level. Activision’s “Ricochet” tool is one of them, and “Valorant”, “PUBG” and “Apex Legends” are also protected against cheaters by kernel drivers. Electronic Arts also recently announced its own kernel tool for fighting cheaters, which is to celebrate its premiere in “FIFA 23”.

Such anti-cheat systems are regularly discussed in the communities: on the one hand, they offer better protection against cheats than other anti-cheat measures, on the other hand, the extensive access rights at kernel level cause skepticism. The “Ricochet” kernel driver does not start automatically when Windows starts, instead it starts together with the game. If the game ends, the kernel driver also closes.



(then)

